Canucks sign Danny DeKeyser to PTO, show interest in signing Alex Chiasson

Danny DeKeyser might have made his money, but he’s not about to call it quits.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday that they’ve signed the 32-year-old left-shot defenceman to a Professional Tryout Contract.

Ironically enough, an injury suffered against the Canucks on October 22nd, 2019 somewhat derailed his career.

That game against the Canucks was the last contest he played in 2019-20. DeKeyser went on to have back surgery in December 2019. He didn’t play an NHL game again until January 2021.

Before the injury, the Michigan native was a stay-at-home, top-four defenceman for the Detroit Red Wings. He averaged 21:27 per game since his first full NHL season in 2013-14.

Recently, DeKeyser has struggled at even strength, but he has provided value on the penalty kill.

A lot of disrespect on DeKeyser today so here's his card from when he was one of the more consistent defensive defencemen in the league for about half a decade before he got hurt

He would bring a different look to the Canucks blueline on the left side, since his stay-at-home mentality differs from what Quinn Hughes, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jack Rathbone bring.

You’d have to think that if he makes the Canucks, one of Hughes or Ekman-Larsson would move over to the right side of the defence.

Chiasson a Dream

According to a report from CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks might not be finished with PTOs.

Rutherford on another possible PTO signing – You never know, we like Chaisson a lot, we talk about him, we like his character and leadership.

Alex Chiasson is still skating with some of the Canucks players, as recently as last week.

He provided value on his league-minimum salary last season, especially after stepping into a top-six role late in the season when injuries hit.