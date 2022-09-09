 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Remembering the Queen

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, we look at her ties to the Canucks

By Markus Meyer
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) drops t Photo credit should read KIM STALLKNECHT/AFP via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The big news of yesterday was, of course, the passing of Queen Elizabeth. You may ask, why is a Canucks website talking about the Queen? Well, she actually had some ties to the Vancouver Canucks. The team itself issues their condolences online:
  • Now, I did not know this story, but apparently the Queen’s puck drop in Vancouver had some controversy to it. Owen Nolan, then-captain of the San Jose Sharks, skipped the game in protest, and Mike Ricci took his place against Markus Naslund during the ceremonial face-off. (Nolan is from Northern Ireland). It’s an interesting piece of Canucks lore, and Daniel Wagner does a good job looking at the backstory here:
  • Apparently, she even left the game after the first period. Again, I did not know this!
  • Patrick Johnston talks to a number of ex-Canucks about the ceremonial face-off:
  • Johnston also has an update on the Canucks’ Young Stars tournament roster, which is coming up quickly. For some of these guys, it’ll be the peak of their pro hockey career, so even if they don’t amount too much, it’s a cool experience for them.
  • In some Canucks media news, Wyatt Arndt announced he’s brining his post-game commentary to CanucksArmy. We like supporting our local institutions here, and this is a cool move. Check his work out (after you read ours).
  • A Pacific Division preview from NHL Fantasy. I tend to think the answer to this question is Vegas, though not as definitively so as pre-goaltending injuries. If Lehner was healthy, I’d say they’re an overwhelming favourite to return, but now I think it’s more of a tossup. I still think they scratch it — there remains a lot of talent across their lineup — but I think they’ll be in more of the third place/wild card race alongside the Canucks.
  • And Kuzmenko mic’d up against some kids. By all accounts, this guy is quite the character, and for my money is the most intriguing Canuck heading into camp.

Hockey News

  • In more great news for the Arizona Coyotes, it looks like Shane Doan is taking a pause from his work with the organization:
  • The Senators announced a massive extension for Tim Stutzle. Listen, it’s a huge number, but I really, really like this bet. I think Stutzle is an enormous talent. He had a very solid 58 points in 79 games, and I think this could be great value as early as next season. The Senators are really building up a young, great, long-term core there with the likes of Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and others, and to tie things back to the Canucks for a moment, it’s the kind of contract that would have been nice to sign Pettersson to.
  • Long-time Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault has announced his retirement. Never a true star, but always a really solid middle-six guy who provided well-rounded value. I wish him the best in retirement!
  • And a look at the youth movement going on in women’s hockey. It’s a really positive development, and I hope programs around the globe can take notes to develop a strong women’s hockey scene world-wide.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • The BC Lions lineup for today’s contest against the Montreal Alouettes. The Lions are 8-2 on the year, good for second in the CFL.
  • The Vancouver Giants have a new play-by-play voice in Eddie Gregory. Gregory is a long-time Coquitlam Express (BCHL) broadcaster and has contributed to the Vancouver sports radio scene for a while. Congratulations, Eddie!
  • And some disciplinary news on the Vancouver Whitecaps front:

