Wake With Elias: Remembering the Queen

- The big news of yesterday was, of course, the passing of Queen Elizabeth. You may ask, why is a Canucks website talking about the Queen? Well, she actually had some ties to the Vancouver Canucks. The team itself issues their condolences online:
The Vancouver Canucks express our condolences to The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/mOWYzxqF7S— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 8, 2022
- Now, I did not know this story, but apparently the Queen’s puck drop in Vancouver had some controversy to it. Owen Nolan, then-captain of the San Jose Sharks, skipped the game in protest, and Mike Ricci took his place against Markus Naslund during the ceremonial face-off. (Nolan is from Northern Ireland). It’s an interesting piece of Canucks lore, and Daniel Wagner does a good job looking at the backstory here:
Yes, Queen Elizabeth II actually dropped the puck for a ceremonial faceoff for a preseason game between the #Canucks and Sharks.— Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) September 8, 2022
Why did it happen and why wasn't Owen Nolan there? https://t.co/8flTi7GT7B
- Apparently, she even left the game after the first period. Again, I did not know this!
Queen Elizabeth left a #Canucks game after the first period in 2002, missing two goals by Fedor Fedorov.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 8, 2022
A look back at the most hyped up preseason game in franchise history... https://t.co/tHFfDgD8vs
- Patrick Johnston talks to a number of ex-Canucks about the ceremonial face-off:
Talked to Markus Naslund, Ed Jovanovski, Chris Brumwell and Karen Christiansen about the Queen's ceremonial faceoff before the Canucks vs. Sharks pre-season game in 2002 https://t.co/YygdPUpvkE— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) September 8, 2022
- Johnston also has an update on the Canucks’ Young Stars tournament roster, which is coming up quickly. For some of these guys, it’ll be the peak of their pro hockey career, so even if they don’t amount too much, it’s a cool experience for them.
A couple players who will be dressing for the Canucks at Young Stars:— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) September 8, 2022
-Max, son of Call Me John, Namestnikov, winger who was at summer development camp.
-Matt Anderson, dman who graduated from Duluth and played a handful of games to finish last season for ECHL South Carolina
- In some Canucks media news, Wyatt Arndt announced he’s brining his post-game commentary to CanucksArmy. We like supporting our local institutions here, and this is a cool move. Check his work out (after you read ours).
Let's make this official @CanucksArmy .#TheStanchies #VIP4Life #NewWriterOrder https://t.co/3LxrluRl0M— Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) September 8, 2022
- A Pacific Division preview from NHL Fantasy. I tend to think the answer to this question is Vegas, though not as definitively so as pre-goaltending injuries. If Lehner was healthy, I’d say they’re an overwhelming favourite to return, but now I think it’s more of a tossup. I still think they scratch it — there remains a lot of talent across their lineup — but I think they’ll be in more of the third place/wild card race alongside the Canucks.
Which Pacific Division team is more likely to return to the playoffs: #Canucks or #VegasBorn?@thegoldenmuzzy thinks VAN has superior offensive talent, coaching & goaltending. @NHLJensen likes the VGK defense more & thinks they’re better when healthy— NHL Fantasy on Ice (@NHLFantasy) September 8, 2022
https://t.co/ZlE8gWDBBL pic.twitter.com/XqFlf87z3Y
- And Kuzmenko mic’d up against some kids. By all accounts, this guy is quite the character, and for my money is the most intriguing Canuck heading into camp.
Of course, Kuz mic'd up at Skate of Your Dreams did not disappoint @Rogers | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/DoLNbZhjNb— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 7, 2022
- In more great news for the Arizona Coyotes, it looks like Shane Doan is taking a pause from his work with the organization:
Quickie blog — Shane Doan: https://t.co/TpHr9eJugU— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 8, 2022
- The Senators announced a massive extension for Tim Stutzle. Listen, it’s a huge number, but I really, really like this bet. I think Stutzle is an enormous talent. He had a very solid 58 points in 79 games, and I think this could be great value as early as next season. The Senators are really building up a young, great, long-term core there with the likes of Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and others, and to tie things back to the Canucks for a moment, it’s the kind of contract that would have been nice to sign Pettersson to.
OTT announces eight-year, $8.35M AAV extension for Tim Stutzle— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 7, 2022
- Long-time Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault has announced his retirement. Never a true star, but always a really solid middle-six guy who provided well-rounded value. I wish him the best in retirement!
Congratulations on a fantastic career, Frenchy! Bonne retraite!— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 8, 2022
What's your favourite Mathieu Perreault memory? pic.twitter.com/rFespl08Dx
- And a look at the youth movement going on in women’s hockey. It’s a really positive development, and I hope programs around the globe can take notes to develop a strong women’s hockey scene world-wide.
There's a strong youth movement going on in women's hockey right now.— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 8, 2022
Here's a look at 35 of the best players aged 23 and under from @IanKennedyCK: https://t.co/JrMCx5UuJE
- The BC Lions lineup for today’s contest against the Montreal Alouettes. The Lions are 8-2 on the year, good for second in the CFL.
Depth chart day— BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 8, 2022
Tomorrow's lineup against the @MTLAlouettes @PlayNowSports #RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/0H9H8iWI9W
- The Vancouver Giants have a new play-by-play voice in Eddie Gregory. Gregory is a long-time Coquitlam Express (BCHL) broadcaster and has contributed to the Vancouver sports radio scene for a while. Congratulations, Eddie!
We've got a new voice behind the mic! Welcome Eddie Gregory as the new Play-By-Play Boadcaster of the Vancouver Giants! :https://t.co/2KcO5LpIaW pic.twitter.com/oxB8k2yiGp— Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) September 7, 2022
- And some disciplinary news on the Vancouver Whitecaps front:
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee handed Lucas Cavallini a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Thursday. https://t.co/EZyMcHIoGc— Qudach Canada (@QudachCA) September 8, 2022
