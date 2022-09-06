Canucks’ Top 25 Under 25 (2022 Edition): #16 Jonathan Myrenberg

Welcome to the 2022 Edition of the Vancouver Canucks Top 25 Under 25 Rankings. The list includes all players in the Canucks system who were born after June 30th, 1998.

Position: Right-Shot Defenceman Birth Date: April 11th, 2003 (19) Size: 6-2, 196 pounds Acquired via: Drafted by the Canucks in the 5th round (140th overall) in 2021. 2021-22 J20 season stats: 8-23-31 in 35 games 2022-23 team: Mora IK (Allsvenskan) Highest ranking: No. 14 (Beggsy) Lowest ranking: No. 20 (Daniel Gee)

Big, right-shot defencemen who can skate are unicorns in today’s NHL.

That’s part of the reason why Jonathan Myrenberg has rocketed up our list. He’s arguably the best right-shot D-man in the pipeline, at least according to our rankings. Myrenberg finished ahead of both Jett Woo and Viktor Persson in our Top 25.

He’s certainly come a long way since being selected in the fifth round last summer.

Myrenberg spent the majority of the 2021-22 season dominating Sweden’s J20 circuit. He was one of the league’s highest-scoring defencemen, posting eight goals and 31 points in 35 games.

He was also dynamite in the postseason with four goals and eight points in eight games. He registered a point in every single elimination game, and helped lead his team to a J20 gold medal.

Myrenberg also cracked the SHL as a 19-year-old defenceman. He didn’t register any points but he did make his way into 15 games for Linköping.

Chris Faber from Canucks Army interviewed Myrenberg at Canucks Development Camp in July. The young defenceman talked about how he’s improved on his weaknesses since joining Linköping’s system in Sweden.

“When I got to Linköping, I didn’t actually exactly know my role,” Myrenberg told Canucks Army. I didn’t know if I was going to be an offensive defenceman or a defensive defenceman so I was trying to just find my role. I was able to find my weaknesses and that weakness was my shot and also me needing to be more aggressive in the offensive zone. So I worked on that for like three years, I have been focused on improving my shot. I’ve come a long way.”

What’s Next for Myrenberg?

Entering the 2022-23 season, Myrenberg was stuck in a tough spot. Linköping didn’t appear like they were going to offer him a full-time role in the SHL, so the 19-year-old has been loaned to Mora IK in Sweden’s second-tier league, Hockey Allsvenskan.

It’s arguably a better spot for the youngster, who will push for top-four minutes and special teams opportunities.

Early in his 2022-23 season, Myrenberg has already impressed.

#Canucks prospect Jonathan Myrenberg with for Mora in a 4-1 3rd period lead. One coming on the PP, the other at even strength — Rick Warman (@statman1956) September 3, 2022

19-year-old Canucks RD prospect Jonathan Myrenberg has worked his way onto Mora IK’s power play.



Good start for the youngster with his loan to the Allsvenskan.



I’m expecting big things from him this year. pic.twitter.com/bfxihYGfxk — Faber (@ChrisFaber39) August 25, 2022

There’s also a decent chance that Myrenberg could make Sweden’s team for the upcoming World Juniors in December. He was originally invited to their camp in July, but didn’t make the team for the August edition of the tournament.

With a number of Sweden’s players now ineligible for tournament play in December, Myrenberg’s on the path to making the squad if he continues to impress in the Allsvenskan.

For now, he’s on a trajectory worth following as a Canucks fan, especially considering the lack of right-shot defencemen in the pipeline.