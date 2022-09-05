Quinn’s Questions: Where Does Hughes Rank in the NHL?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Results of Previous Quinn’s Questions: If a Canuck had to be picked as the next EA Sports Cover Athlete, who would it be?

Elias Pettersson - 56%

Quinn Hughes - 27%

JT Miller - 10%

Thatcher Demko - 5%

Other - 1%

One of my favourite summertime traditions as a hockey fan is seeing people lose their absolute minds online over the NHL Network’s position ranking lists. It’s comedy of the highest degree — often the lists, too, but mostly the reactions. One of their recent ventures was ranking the best defencemen in the NHL, and our friend Quinn Hughes made the cut, coming at #12.

(Much to the chagrin of the Nucks Misconduct readership, Luke Schenn did not make the list.)

Honestly, I think this ranking is pretty fair. I think, if anything, you can argue #12 is modestly too high. Looking at this list, there’s no one above him that he’s inarguably superior too. Perhaps you can make the argument that he’s better than Kris Letang or John Carlson (and certainly I think those guys are rated too highly), but it’s close either way, and I tend towards ranking them above Hughes. Below him, I think you can maybe argue that Jaccob Slavin is better than him, based on his pristine defensive game, but again, it’s pretty darn close. That #10-15 range sounds about right to me, especially given how far his defensive game came this year. His attention to detail, combined with his offensive dynamism and skating, certainly makes for a compelling package, and he’s come a long way since even his rookie year.

I have little doubt that he will rise in the years to come. As his game matures, and his teammates become more potent offensive weapons, I think he could very well ascend into the Norris-caliber, #1-5 range. I’ve heard some make the argument that because he still needs an effective partner to maximize his potential, that precludes him from being included in the top tier. And you know what, I kind of buy that. As much as he can control a game, he definitely needs a sturdy guy to play alongside him in a way that a Cale Makar or a Victor Hedman doesn't. For now, though, being a top 15 guy sounds about right to me. A rare W for the NHL Network list creators.

Let us know what you think. Is #12 too high, too low, or about right? Is Hughes already a premier defender, or do you think he’s overrated? There are debates to be had, so have them in the comments section!