Wake With Elias: Mikheyev’s Injury Roller Coaster and Doerrie Leaves Organization

Canucks News
- It was a weird morning of injury news for Ilya Mikheyev. Frank Seravalli reported on Halford and Brough that Mikeheyev may have torn his ACL. This, of course, had fans panicking while simultaneously saying “of course he did”. It would have been a very Canucks way for him to start his tenure. Frank, however, went on to clarify that while it had been a concern, the prognosis was positive and Mikheyev would return in the not-so-distant future. Phew!
Wanted to clarify something from @Sportsnet650 this morn. I said there was concern from #Canucks initially that Ilya Mikheyev may have suffered torn ACL & they were awaiting update.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 29, 2022
Sounds like the prognosis was positive and worst was avoided. Expected to resume skating soon.
- Coach Boudreau went on to confirm this report. It was a brief moment of worry, but thankfully it looks like Mikheyev will be A-Ok. After the Boeser injury news, I don’t know if we could collectively handle the prized free agent signing going down early, to be honest.
“By all accounts, he’s hopefully skating next week.”— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022
Coach Bruce Boudreau on Ilya Mikheyev's status
- This is coming out on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which the Canucks recognized yesterday. I hope you take some time to reflect on the history of residential schools in Canada today, and to think about ways to take action for good. I'm always glad to see major organizations take these stands. I have a Canucks Indigenous themed shirt and it’s great. Anyways, take the day to reflect and support local Indigenous communities.
Tonight, we recognize National Day for Truth & Reconciliation.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022
Seattle Kraken
⏰ 6:30 PM PT
Rogers Arena
Sportsnet
https://t.co/etPzMY5SN7 pic.twitter.com/xEhmmZhrr9
- The Canucks had some real, honest to God, NON split quad pre-season action last night, and they lost 4-3 in overtime to the Seattle Kraken. Kuzmenko scored twice, while Pearson rounded out the goal scoring. Listen, could he be the next Sergei Shirokov? Sure. But it’s a hell of a start for Kuzmenko!
Final in overtime. pic.twitter.com/tqmsHGRJkn— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 30, 2022
- And in perhaps the most promising development of the night, Elias Pettersson was excellent. Given his horrendous start last year, this is an overwhelmingly positive step for EP and the whole club.
I know Kuzmenko scored twice, but I don't think there was much doubt Pettersson was best player on the ice tonight. Dekes, playmaking, drawing penalties. He was on it— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 30, 2022
- And some big news on the front office side: analytics hire Rachel Doerrie has apparently been let go after not even a full year with the organization. There were rumours sprouting up throughout the week, but Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now was able to confirm it last night. There’s still no information as to why, so it’s hard to speculate. Could it be tied to the recent allegations around Francesco Aquillini and child abuse? At the time, we can’t really say so, but it may be worth keeping an eye on. An unfortunate development regardless. She’s a strong hockey mind who represent diversity and forward thinking within the organization.
#Canucks hush hush on the apparent dismissal of diversity beacon and analytics department member Rachel Doerrie. https://t.co/DzphSHV4oo— Rob Simpson (@simmerpuck) September 30, 2022
Hockey News
- A tidy piece of business here by the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding the solid youngster Rasmus Sandin to a 2 x $1.4 million deal. Nothing ground breaking, but I’m sure they’re glad to be done the deal before the season starts.
Rasmus Sandin, signed 2x$1.4M by TOR, is a young puck-moving defenceman who did about as well in a sheltered role last season as you could possibly ask for. His raw on-ice numbers were near the top of the league; adjusted for deployment, still pretty damn good. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EfeOor5Q0g— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 29, 2022
- In news I’m sure Canucks fans have been following, Jake Virtanen’s Oilers PTO is not going well. To which I say, that’s fine! It was a disturbing development at the time and I’m glad it’s not paying off for anyone.
Jake Virtanen having another meh game for EDM, after two inconsequential outings.— Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) September 29, 2022
He can't have much runway left on this PTO.
- Star USA hockey player Brianna Decker is moving into an executive role with the PHF. It would not shock me to see her one day get some sort of role with an NHL club (in management or coaching) or the league more broadly.
Brianna Decker is one of the best players in the world —she won the 2019 NHL skills passing competition while demonstrating it. If she was healthy, Decker tells @sportsnet she'd play in the @PHF this season. Instead, she's working in the front office. https://t.co/LTtmvuxD0e— Kristina Rutherford (@KrRutherford) September 29, 2022
- And it’s the first waiver wire of the season, with some familiar names to Canucks fans. Brad Hunt and Michael Carcone, two former Canucks legends, both feature!
First day of waivers is today: among the names are Brad Hunt and Smallman (COL), Richard Panik (NYI) and Michael Carcone (ARIZ).— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- The BC Lions play the Ottawa REDBLACKS as the playoffs near. They’ll be handing out these excellent shirts in stadium, if you make the trip to BC Place for the game. Game starts at 7:30 PM.
We’re off tomorrow for Truth & Reconciliation Day. It’s also the @BCLions Orange Shirt Game tomorrow night, with these shirts available to the first 10k fans in attendance.@CTVMorningLive #OrangeShirtDay #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/vfdhKF9tBq— Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) September 29, 2022
- In the final Whitecaps home match of the season, it’s Fan Appreciation Night. It’s been an underwhelming season for the Whitecaps and it will be interesting to see where the offseason takes them.
Don't miss the party— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 29, 2022
Secure your tickets to this Saturday's FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT presented by @BCLC, our final regular season match of the year! https://t.co/TLzzLNQ3uA
GIVEAWAY: First 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a BCLC bag & water bottle! (Gates A, C & G) https://t.co/UMcCLw0d8o
- The Giants play the Victoria Royals at 7:30 PM in WHL action tonight. I’m a Victoria guy, so I’m rooting them on, and as such have included their tweet.
The Victoria Royals will look to get into the win column as they depart the Island for a pair of road tests against the Vancouver Giants and Everett Silvertips this weekend.— Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) September 29, 2022
READ | https://t.co/U6dfumDDdA#ReadyToRoar pic.twitter.com/i5spx9YVnx
Loading comments...