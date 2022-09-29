GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks vs Seattle Kraken

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs SEATTLE KRAKEN

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

6:30PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC, SN1. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: DAVY JONES’ LOCKER ROOM

While there’s legitimate reason for optimism for the first time in what seems like eons, this preseason is feeling rather familiar thus far. It started with dual split squad losses against Calgary on Sunday, and has shifted into mid-season injury mode before we even made it to October. I’ve said it before, being a Canucks fan is not for the feint of heart.

The news Monday that Brock Boeser will miss the season opener after having surgery on his wrist. Add in D Travis Dermott and new F Ilya Mikheyev, and all of a sudden the Canucks are looking like their planned opening day roster is going to look different then they had hoped, but there was some good news earlier today concerning Mikheyev.

Told Ilya Mikheyev’s injury is not considered long-term. No issues in the gym and is walking fine. The expectation is for him to hit the ice in the next day or so and resume skating. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) September 29, 2022

“By all accounts, he’s hopefully skating next week.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau on Ilya Mikheyev's status — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022

The Canucks will be looking to shake off a rather inauspicious start Sunday night, as their split squads lost 3-2 in OT at home and 4-0 on the road to the Calgary Flames. Their opponent tonight, as well as Saturday night will be the Seattle Kraken, as the budding rivalry gets another chance to grow.

Unlike their performance at the Expansion Draft (and most of the regular season, if we’re being fair), the Kraken had a good summer in terms of improving their roster, bringing in Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand, as well as having the good fortune of having Shane Wright, thought by some to be a lock to go first overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, fall to the fourth spot, giving them a future one-two punch with Wright and Matty Beniers, and that is definitely going to help this rivalry heat up.

They won’t be making the post-season yet, but they will be harder to play against this season, as they’ve shown so far this week, rattling off 3-0 wins over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and the Flames on Tuesday night.

LINEUPS

Morning skate before 3rd #SeaKraken preseason game. Rough lines looking like:



Donato-Wright-Kuhlman

Donskoi-Geekie-Lind

Hughes-True-Hayden

Kartye-Poturalski-Poganski

Petman rotating in



Kempny-Borgen

Evans-Fleury

Olofsson-Tennyson

Seppala rotating in



Jones

Daccord — Scott Malone (@ScottMaloneTV) September 29, 2022

Definitely a lot of AHL’ers in that Kraken lineup, as they’re missing a number of their more well known players. The Canucks meanwhile will have Elias Pettersson, JT MIller, Quinn Hughes, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Thatcher Demko in the lineup, though with three goalies dressed, I would expect to see a rotation scenario where they all get a period of playing time.

PREGAME CHATTER

“He’s goal scorer. Give him an opportunity in tight- he puts the puck in the net.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks on Linus Karlsson ahead of the pre-season game against Seattle pic.twitter.com/SkdHEOOKZb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022

“I had an opportunity to play big minutes on the PK (in Abbotsford)…Any reps I get in practice and in games, I just continue to build on that.”



Phillip Di Giuseppe pic.twitter.com/NEX7O8SQAX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022

The Canucks partnered with Musqueam artist Chase Gray for the team’s 2022 design honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.



Proceeds from the t-shirts sales will be donated to the @OrangeShirtSoc and available online and at the team store. pic.twitter.com/uhD8DVq7nt — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

While a lot of MEGADETH’s output after the past couple decades haven’t exactly lived up to their previous releases, their new one contains a ton of the snarl, speed and furious fret work we had come to expect from Dave Mustaine. The band has gone through a number of changes, but this album sits well next to ‘Rust In Peace’, ‘Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?’ and other earlier MEGADETH discs. Check out ‘Night Stalkers’ (with a guest appearance from ICE-T) off ‘The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!”

Enjoy the game, folks! Go Canucks Go!