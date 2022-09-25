Game Day Thread: Canucks vs Calgary and Canucks @ Calgary

After getting a bit of a taste of game action, and the past few days of action at the Canucks training camp in Whistler, it’s time for some pre-season hockey action as the start of the 2022-23 campaign is now two and a half weeks We away.

Things get started with the only split squad game we’ll see this pre-season as the Canucks do battle with the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena at 4pm this afternoon, and at 5pm in the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

It’s pre-season action, so expect a lot of not-so-crisp passes, shaky goaltending and overall lacklustre efforts. We would also remind you that wins and losses are entirely inconsequential here. This is about fine tuning, getting up to game speed and evaluating certain players to determine what to do with them this season. It’ll be nice to have a win to get things rolling, but I wouldn’t lose sleep over it.

LINEUPS

Get excited, Vancouver!

The guys you'll see at @RogersArena and on @Sportsnet tomorrow for our home game against Calgary



The squad who will be making the trip to Calgary ✈️



And before you comment on these interesting line combinations...

The home crowd gets a good look at some of the new faces this year as Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko and Wyatt Kalynuk are in tonight, while in Calgary Curtis Lazar, Dakota Joshua, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains and Christian Wolanin will be getting a look tonight.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Welcome back for another season of Canucks hockey, everyone!

GO CANUCKS GO!