Wake With Elias: Training Camp Quotes

As training camp begins, we have lots of fun tidbits to report

By Markus Meyer
Seattle Kraken v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Training camp is here, folks, and our Canucks have had a lot to say. Brock Boeser, for instance, thinks he this thirty goals. Given that he’ll hopefully be in a better headspace this year, I tend to agree. I think we could see him really go off.
  • Elias Pettersson was apparently looking good in scrimmage. It’s just a scrimmage, so let’s not read too much into it, but given his putrid start last season, it’s a huge green flag.
  • With a new season this year also comes a new slogan. Apparently they’re leaning all the way into the “Unfinished Business” thing. Personally, I think it’s a stupid slogan. If you’re a new or casual fan, you might not know what the hell they’re talking about. I liked “We Are All Canucks” much better, but oh well. the t-shirts are kind of cool I suppose.
  • Petey was playing alongside Andrei Kuzmenko at camp, and it seems like this might be a whole thing going forward. They had another tweet explicitly implying there would be chemistry between the two. I don’t mind the fit, honestly, given they’re both skill-heavy guys. I’ll be intrigued to keep watching this pairing.
  • In notable news, Quinn Hughes played the right side! We’ll see if it sticks, but this could transform the D. He’s played the right side before, and if he’s effective, it could negate the desperate need for a top pair right shot guy. A key development to watch.
  • And the full lines from the day. The big story is no Höglander, but otherwise, this is roughly what I expected. It’s pretty balanced, with scoring, skill, speedy nd defensive acumen on each of the top three trios. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is how they started the actual season.

Hockey News

  • Some relevant news for the Canucks: Pacific Division rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights, will miss Nolan Patrick for the whole season. Patrick’s had a tough go of things. Definitely has not worked out like a second overall pick, but the injuries have just been brutal for this guy. I wish him a speedy recovery.
  • A Hockey Canada saga update. It’s good to hear all players are cooperating, even if it’s because the league has apparently threatened disciplinary action for those who don't. Let’s hope information keeps coming out.
  • The Sabres have extended their GM. Sabres fans actually seem reasonably happy about this. It’s a big year for our expansion cousins. There’s some optimism they’re a playoff team — I somewhat doubt it, but we shall see.
  • And this is a few days old, but some really neat photos from the Boston Pride’s Isobel Cup celebrations. The rings are nice. Congratulations to them! Always nice to see Boston sports have success. They’ve been lacking it over the years.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • The Lions play this Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders. They’ve handled the Nathan Rourke injury decently well, so let’s hope the momentum continues.
  • In yet another example of the need for reform in sports culture, the Canadian Olympic Committee is using the same law firm that the Vancouver Whitecaps used in their sexual assault scandal. Pathetic.
  • And the Vancouver Giants are hosting the CHL Top Prospects Game on January 25th — and you’ll get the chance to see phenom Connor Bedard. What a cool opportunity!

