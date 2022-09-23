Wake With Elias: Training Camp Quotes

Canucks News
- Training camp is here, folks, and our Canucks have had a lot to say. Brock Boeser, for instance, thinks he this thirty goals. Given that he’ll hopefully be in a better headspace this year, I tend to agree. I think we could see him really go off.
Boeser on 30 goals as a target: “This is the year. That’s all I gotta say, this is the year” #Canucks— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) September 22, 2022
- Elias Pettersson was apparently looking good in scrimmage. It’s just a scrimmage, so let’s not read too much into it, but given his putrid start last season, it’s a huge green flag.
Biggest takeaway from the #Canucks first scrimmage was that Elias Pettersson looks dialed in. By far the best player from either team, looked like he was making dangerous plays at will— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) September 22, 2022
- With a new season this year also comes a new slogan. Apparently they’re leaning all the way into the “Unfinished Business” thing. Personally, I think it’s a stupid slogan. If you’re a new or casual fan, you might not know what the hell they’re talking about. I liked “We Are All Canucks” much better, but oh well. the t-shirts are kind of cool I suppose.
Unfinished business @TD_Canada | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ZsIUYA8Jaa— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 22, 2022
- Petey was playing alongside Andrei Kuzmenko at camp, and it seems like this might be a whole thing going forward. They had another tweet explicitly implying there would be chemistry between the two. I don’t mind the fit, honestly, given they’re both skill-heavy guys. I’ll be intrigued to keep watching this pairing.
Petey ➡️ Kuz— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 22, 2022
- In notable news, Quinn Hughes played the right side! We’ll see if it sticks, but this could transform the D. He’s played the right side before, and if he’s effective, it could negate the desperate need for a top pair right shot guy. A key development to watch.
right side Hughes #Canucks pic.twitter.com/pZwCsEKz5C— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 22, 2022
- And the full lines from the day. The big story is no Höglander, but otherwise, this is roughly what I expected. It’s pretty balanced, with scoring, skill, speedy nd defensive acumen on each of the top three trios. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is how they started the actual season.
3 pretty equal groups with no obvious group of AHL players.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 22, 2022
Key takeaways :
- Pearson, Miller, Boeser in Group A. Hughes, OEL too.
- Pettersson, Kuzmenko, Mikheyev in Group B
- Horvat, Podkolzin, Garland in Group C. Also Joshua, Dickinson, Lazar.
Hockey News
- Some relevant news for the Canucks: Pacific Division rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights, will miss Nolan Patrick for the whole season. Patrick’s had a tough go of things. Definitely has not worked out like a second overall pick, but the injuries have just been brutal for this guy. I wish him a speedy recovery.
Kelly McCrimmon announces Nolan Patrick will not play this season.— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) September 22, 2022
- A Hockey Canada saga update. It’s good to hear all players are cooperating, even if it’s because the league has apparently threatened disciplinary action for those who don't. Let’s hope information keeps coming out.
Regarding the Hockey Canada investigation and Carter Hart, Fletcher says that the NHL has directed them to defend all questions to the league and declines comment. Says that to his knowledge, all players have cooperated with the NHL investigation, presumably including Hart.— Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) September 22, 2022
- The Sabres have extended their GM. Sabres fans actually seem reasonably happy about this. It’s a big year for our expansion cousins. There’s some optimism they’re a playoff team — I somewhat doubt it, but we shall see.
HERE TO STAY!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 21, 2022
- And this is a few days old, but some really neat photos from the Boston Pride’s Isobel Cup celebrations. The rings are nice. Congratulations to them! Always nice to see Boston sports have success. They’ve been lacking it over the years.
Last night was a great evening celebrating our 2022 Isobel Cup Champions! #champions #isobelcup #womenshockey #phf pic.twitter.com/DcHKnZ0Nj0— Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) September 17, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- The Lions play this Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders. They’ve handled the Nathan Rourke injury decently well, so let’s hope the momentum continues.
We love this BC Lions team.— BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 22, 2022
- In yet another example of the need for reform in sports culture, the Canadian Olympic Committee is using the same law firm that the Vancouver Whitecaps used in their sexual assault scandal. Pathetic.
Canadian Olympic Committee patting itself on the back for taking a step forward on #SafeSport... but the last paragraph says it hired the law firm behind the recent whitewash of the Vancouver Whitecaps coaching misconduct. #SportsBiz #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/odot6qH9fe— Bob Mackin (@bobmackin) September 22, 2022
- And the Vancouver Giants are hosting the CHL Top Prospects Game on January 25th — and you’ll get the chance to see phenom Connor Bedard. What a cool opportunity!
Vancouver Giants to host top prospects game and local 2023 draft star Connor Bedard https://t.co/0LLsCZWebs— Province Sports (@provincesports) September 21, 2022
