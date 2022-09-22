Thatcher Demko is the Canucks’ best player, according to EA Sports

The Vancouver Canucks might be a middle-of-the-pack team, but they do boast some serious starpower.
That begs the question, who is the Canucks’ biggest star?
According to EA Sports, it’s Thatcher Demko.
EA Sports released their list of the Top 50 players ahead of NHL 23’s release, which is scheduled for October 14th.
The lone Canuck player to crack their top 50 was Thatcher Demko (89 overall).
Demko was tied with Juuse Saros (NSH) and Frederik Andersen (CAR) as the sixth-highest-rated goaltender in the NHL.
That trio trailed these five netminders in the Top Five:
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL): 94 Overall
2. Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 92 Overall
T3. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 90 Overall
T3. Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 90 Overall
T3. John Gibson (ANA): 90 Overall
My biggest homer gripe here? John Gibson going ahead of Demko (Saros and Andersen too, for that matter).
Along with the Top 50 players, EA released a number of other top-10 lists where two other Canucks were mentioned.
Quinn Hughes showed up on a few lists, including the Top-10 for left defencemen.
Top 10 Left D-Men in #NHL23 ⛸⬅️— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 20, 2022
Josi and Hedman leading the pack at 93 OVR Agree with the rankings? pic.twitter.com/4MBs1y5iIl
He was also second overall among fastest defencemen, and tied for fifth among all skaters.
Top 10 Fastest Players from all positions in #NHL23 ⛸— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 22, 2022
More Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/kEMbdOTzi2 pic.twitter.com/G79q1oqoZH
And of course, the last Canuck to crack an EA Top-10...was none other than Luke Schenn.
The veteran defender tied for sixth among
NHL 23 Body Checking Ratings
1. Radko Gudas (FLA): 94
T2. Matt Martin (NYI): 93
T2. Ryan Reaves (NYR): 93
T2. Milan Lucic (CGY): 93
5. Tom Wilson (WSH): 92
T6. Tanner Jeannot (NSH): 91
T6. Brady Tkachuk (OTT): 91
T6. Nicolas Deslauriers (PHI): 91
T6. Luke Schenn (VAN): 91
T6. Zack Kassian (ARI): 91
