Thatcher Demko is the Canucks’ best player, according to EA Sports

The Vancouver Canucks might be a middle-of-the-pack team, but they do boast some serious starpower.

That begs the question, who is the Canucks’ biggest star?

According to EA Sports, it’s Thatcher Demko.

EA Sports released their list of the Top 50 players ahead of NHL 23’s release, which is scheduled for October 14th.

The lone Canuck player to crack their top 50 was Thatcher Demko (89 overall).

Demko was tied with Juuse Saros (NSH) and Frederik Andersen (CAR) as the sixth-highest-rated goaltender in the NHL.

That trio trailed these five netminders in the Top Five:

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL): 94 Overall

2. Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 92 Overall

T3. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 90 Overall

T3. Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 90 Overall

T3. John Gibson (ANA): 90 Overall

My biggest homer gripe here? John Gibson going ahead of Demko (Saros and Andersen too, for that matter).

Along with the Top 50 players, EA released a number of other top-10 lists where two other Canucks were mentioned.

Quinn Hughes showed up on a few lists, including the Top-10 for left defencemen.

Top 10 Left D-Men in #NHL23 ⛸⬅️



Josi and Hedman leading the pack at 93 OVR Agree with the rankings? pic.twitter.com/4MBs1y5iIl — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 20, 2022

He was also second overall among fastest defencemen, and tied for fifth among all skaters.

Top 10 Fastest Players from all positions in #NHL23 ⛸



More Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/kEMbdOTzi2 pic.twitter.com/G79q1oqoZH — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 22, 2022

And of course, the last Canuck to crack an EA Top-10...was none other than Luke Schenn.

The veteran defender tied for sixth among

NHL 23 Body Checking Ratings

1. Radko Gudas (FLA): 94

T2. Matt Martin (NYI): 93

T2. Ryan Reaves (NYR): 93

T2. Milan Lucic (CGY): 93

5. Tom Wilson (WSH): 92

T6. Tanner Jeannot (NSH): 91

T6. Brady Tkachuk (OTT): 91

T6. Nicolas Deslauriers (PHI): 91

T6. Luke Schenn (VAN): 91

T6. Zack Kassian (ARI): 91