Wake With Elias: A New Slogan and Dahlen-gate

- Tickets for the upcoming Canucks season are now available, and they come with a new slogan. Apparently. It’s “We’ve Got Unfinished Business”, moving on from the “We Are All Canucks” mantra. It’s kind of strange, in my view. It sounds awkward, and it’s not super clear to anyone who wasn’t following last year’s late surge what it means. Oh well, though. I doubt it makes a big difference either way, but let us know your thoughts in the comments.
We've got unfinished business to attend to!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 31, 2022
Get your single game tickets ON SALE NOW ️ ️ ️
BUY TICKETS | https://t.co/gt6hCJVMg1 pic.twitter.com/2ZLSDxDFqJ
- The Jonathan Dahlen wars are back on, baby. Yup, the Jonathan Dahlen from the 2017 Alex Burrows trade. He’s signed in the SHL after a respectable rookie campaign in San Jose. You’ll recall that Dahlen left Vancouver after not being pleased with their development program. Some are using this to justify the fact that Jim Benning traded him away (for Linus Karlsson). To this I say, that’s rather silly. Look, they screwed up his development, sold low, and it just so happens that they accidentally got a win out of it. It was still bad process. Take the L and move on, Benning supporters.
Free agent Jonathan Dahlen has signed a five-year contract with Timra IK (SHL). The 24-year old had 22 pts in 61 GP for #SJSharks, was not qualified— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 31, 2022
- CanucksArmy on how the Canucks can accrue cap space. In my estimation, this is the most pressing, and perhaps most challenging step facing Rutherford et al., and likely explains their lack of activity so far.
How the Vancouver Canucks can accrue cap space in 2022/23 (and why that might be important) https://t.co/TQUmoQSE30 #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) September 1, 2022
- Some long weekend listening for you, as Jeff Paterson and Andrew Wade return with the Rink Wide podcast.
September is here and so, too, is a new episode of @rinkwidepodcast to guide you into the Labour Day long weekend. Lots of #Canucks talk as we get set for the new #NHL season https://t.co/oorYLeyVHM— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 1, 2022
- The latest episode of Canucks Conversation. Apparently Vasily Podkolzin’s English has really improved, and that’s huge for him. I’m glad he’s getting used to the city and culture and language, and think this increased comfort could portend big things for the Russian winger this season.
Episode 292 "Vasily Podkolzin speaks, and Travis Dermott liked Faber's question"— Canucks Conversation Podcast (@CanucksConvo) September 1, 2022
The guys have been out at the Canucks’ summer skates this week and chat about what they have seen on the ice as well as what they heard during times interviewing the players.https://t.co/rg1tT43s7p
- And here’s Fin doing some dances. Good for him!
I have been having quite the summer of Maiyan/Jago celebrations including this one! #PreWeddingCelebrations pic.twitter.com/bXlUe6LlG7— FIN (@CanucksFIN) September 1, 2022
- The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back the Buffalo head logo. Honestly, I’ve always liked this one, even though their standard logo is pretty solid. If only there was another third logo from another local hockey club that would come back. #FreeTheSkate
Black and red is BACK.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022
Our third jersey drops this November.
- Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A New York Rangers forward’s development is not going well. This time, Nils Lundkvist (defenceman taken 28th overall in 2018) is looking to be traded. Lundkvist was prominently featured in JT Miller trade proposals, if that’s notable. We’ll see where this goes, but man it feels like this stuff happens a lot with the Rangers.
Rangers trying to trade frustrated Nils Lundkvist https://t.co/IPr4jQPYoe pic.twitter.com/4tWYUvyj88— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 1, 2022
- Jayna Hefford on the current state of the women’s hockey scene and where there is room for improvement.
"The last thing I want is for a bunch of women to have to come together and form one league and then some of them have nowhere to play"@J16H joins @anastasure to discuss the landscape of women's hockey in 2022 and how it moves forward: https://t.co/Ri7aDBOExV pic.twitter.com/FY093KXVUt— CBC Sports (@cbcsports) August 31, 2022
- And Mike Sullivan, former Canucks assistant coach (and head coach while Torts was suspended — good times!) has received an extension from the Pittsburgh Penguins. A coach who does not enough credit, in my opinion. He’s been wildly successful with oft-injured rosters.
IN SULLY WE TRUST!— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 30, 2022
We are proud to announce the three-year contract extension for Coach Sullivan.
The extension will kick in at the conclusion of the 2023.24 campaign, and run through the 2026.27 season. https://t.co/A9EnSXrUj3
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- After a series of quarterback injuries, the BC Lions have added a new one in Vernon Adams Jr. Watch his introductory press conference here:
"I talked to coach Campbell this morning. We're going to get this thing going as quick as we can."@BIGPLAYVA3 on expectations as far as starting and his overall excitement to join #BCLions— BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 31, 2022
FULL PRESSER | https://t.co/RNYO4ewNaZ@TELUS pic.twitter.com/TundSuMv5E
- Some sentencing news on the Vancouver Whitecaps front. The news relates to sexual assault charges against former women’s coach Bob Birarda. Disturbing stuff, but glad justice is being had at least to some degree.
Sentencing continues Friday for former prov, national + Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda in NVan. He pleaded guilty to 3 counts sexual assault + 1 count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose, charges relating to four different players https://t.co/nUduD0sTKE— Karin Larsen (@CBCLarsen) September 1, 2022
- And if you missed this from a few days ago — LeBron James was in Vancouver!
Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! ✊— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022
