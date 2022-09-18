Young Stars 2022 Game Thread: Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets

The annual Young Stars Tournament is back after a couple years, as prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets take on the Vancouver Canucks kids in Penticton, BC. The Canucks got things off to a great start on Friday with a 3-0 win over the Flames.

Arturs Silovs got the shutout, and Surrey native Arshdeep Bains broke a scoreless tie in the third which would hold up as the game winner.

They’d put it out of reach with this absolute beaut from Tristen Nielsen.

They’d also get an empty netter from Linus Karlsson to round things out.

We don’t have lineups available at the moment, but we’ll assume apart from a different goaltender, we’ll see pretty much the same lineup from the Canucks today.

They’ll go up against the Edmonton Oilers prospects tomorrow to wrap up the tournament, and some of these kids will head to Whistler for the main camp later in the week.

This one is livestreaming on Canucks.com and on the radio as always at Sportsnet 650.