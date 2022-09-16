Canucks 2022 Young Stars: Schedule, how to watch and who to watch

Hockey is back.

Tonight, the puck drops in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the return of the Young Stars Classic.

This is the first time the Young Stars Classic has taken place since 2018.

Below is the tournament schedule, how to watch, and who to watch from the Canucks’ perspective.

Schedule & How to Watch

All of the Canucks’ games can be streamed from the team’s website.

Calgary Flames

⏰ 7:30 PM PT

South Okanagan Events Centre

The times listed below are Pacific.

Friday (Sept. 16th)

Saturday (Sept. 17th)

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers (7:30 pm)

Sunday (Sept. 18th)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets (2:00 pm)

Monday (Sept. 19th)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (11:00 am)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers (2:30 pm)

5 Canucks to watch

1. Linus Karlsson, C/RW

The new SHL record holder for most goals by a rookie, Linus Karlsson will get a chance to show us how ready he is for the North American game.

Whether he plays centre or wing at this tournament could be telling for his future with the Canucks, both in Vancouver and Abbotsford.

2. Danila Klimovich, RW

The 19-year-old Belarussian made quite the leap from the second-tier hockey league in Belarus to the AHL last season.

He has some high-end tools with his size, skating and physicality. It’ll be interesting to see if he looks any different in this tournament compared to how he looked last season.

3. Max Namestnikov, C

The lone name on this list who isn’t Canucks’ property does have a Vancouver connection.

Max’s father, John, spent parts of four seasons in Vancouver from 1993-97.

His older brother, Vlad Namestnikov, has also played 553 NHL games over the last 10 season.

The undersized centre was eligible for this year’s draft, but went undrafted after posting 40 points in 68 OHL games as a rookie.

He might be in over his head at this tournament, based on his age versus some older players, but Namestnikov possesses some dynamic puck skills.

4. Kirill Kudryavtsev, LD

We dubbed the Canucks’ seventh-round pick in this year’s draft as a potential steal, after the toolsy defender was touted by some as a mid-round pick.

Again, he’s playing against tougher competition here than he would in the OHL, but he’s got the size and physical tools to hold his own.

5. Arturs Silovs, G

With Michael DiPietro likely on his way out of Vancouver, there’s a good chance that Arturs Silovs steps into a number one role.

He was dynamite for Latvia in the World Hockey Championships over the summer. I’m curious to see if he can carry over any of that success to this tournament. With the Canucks lacking some talent compared to the Flames, Oilers and Jets, Silovs has the potential to be one of the most notable Young Stars.

That being said, defence is often sloppy in these tournaments, so don’t be surprised if he lets in a few goals.