Wake With Elias: Team Dogs and Young Stars

Canucks News
- The Canucks announced some major news yesterday: they’re getting a team dog! And what’s more, they’re letting us fans vote for it! (What could go wrong there?) It’s a really cool initiative. Let us know your name ideas in the comments. If Cam Barker were a more prominent ex-Canuck, I think there would be some material to work with there.
Did someone say Canucks Pup?— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 15, 2022
Better yet, a whole starting lineup of them
The Canucks are proud to partner with @bcguidedogs to sponsor a litter of puppies and raise one service dog this season.
DETAILS | https://t.co/CGoKHT2L6r pic.twitter.com/w40w7yeEWL
- And to go with this announcement, they’ve made a pet calendar:
When you purchase a #Canucks Pet Calendar you also support the CFKF! https://t.co/lAXxAYc3US— Canucks For Kids Fund (@Canucksforkids) September 15, 2022
- Young Stars is underway, and Thomas Drance has some positive words for Nils Aman. I don’t love Aman’s odds for making the team, but he’s certainly someone I could see being a mid-season call up if he keeps impressing into training camp and pre-season.
Among this group of #Canucks skaters, Nils Åmam is an obvious stand out in terms of his pace, stride mechanics and size.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 15, 2022
Can tell he’s got a higher level of professional experience than most of the other Young Stars group.
- Speaking of guys who I could see being relied on mid-season, Arshdeep Bains is on my list too. I think he’s someone with a really well-rounded offensive skillset, and I’ll certainly be keeping my eye on him in Young Stars.
"It'll be pretty special wearing a Canucks jersey for the first time. I'm super excited." - Arshdeep Bains on playing in Young Stars Classic@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/cZjLTrFYtL— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 16, 2022
- We’ve been following the radio rights story here at Nucks Misconduct, and as it stands, there’s still no radio broadcast deal. I detailed the possible consequences a couple of weeks ago, and still stand by it. If they’re going to get a deal done, it will be under the wire at this rate.
Sportsnet has released its NHL regional broadcast schedule for TV and radio.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 15, 2022
No mention of Sportsnet 650 for #Canucks games on radio. pic.twitter.com/gnep0RhopG
- And yesterday was Richard Brodeur’s birthday! He was before my time, but for my money he’s the third best goalie in Canucks history (behind Luongo and McLean). Let us know your favourite Brodeur memories in the comments, and happy belated birthday to King Richard!
Happy birthday Richard Brodeur #CanucksAlumni pic.twitter.com/UqPIfKnmBB— Vancouver Canucks Alumni (@canucksalumni) September 15, 2022
- And if you missed it, our hockey pool is up. Follow this link for more [Nucks Misconduct]
Hockey News
- It’s heavy on the Hockey Canada news this week. First of all, this, frankly rather pathetic, statement from Connor McDavid on the Hockey Canada scandal. McDavid is the face of hockey for this generation. Saying it’s a bad situation for everybody does not even come close to cutting it. That’s not leadership.
Connor McDavid, speaking at the NHL/NHLPA media tour today outside Vegas, on Hockey Canada’s scandal-filled summer:— Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) September 15, 2022
“I’m very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada … obviously a situation that is terrible for everybody.”
- In some lighter news, a positive update for Kyle Beach, who of course was at the centre of the Blackhawks sexual assault uncovering last year. Good to see him making strides in his professional life.
I'm so pleased for Kyle Beach, who is transitioning to a new phase in his hockey career.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 15, 2022
Kyle will be an assistant coach this season with Trinity Western University's men's team in Langley, B.C.
He's in a good space and I'm so happy for him.@KBeachy12
- More Hockey Canada news, discussing more incidents and some of the legal figures and matters involved:
Hockey Canada confirmed to me in addition to alleged incidents in 2003 and 2018, it has hired 2 Ottawa-area lawyers, Erin Durant & Brian Ward, to weigh merits of a 3rd sexual assault allegation.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 15, 2022
Durant & Ward have discretion to decide if formal investigation takes place, HC says.
- And Greg Wyshynski on the story of a New Jersey team in the PHF, playing in a mall! I’m a big mall guy, so I think this idea sounds just lovely. I’d be down for the Canucks playing some mall-based games.
A pro hockey team in New Jersey, playing its home games in the middle of a shopping mall. Kind of perfect?— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 14, 2022
My story on the @Riveters moving to American Dream for the next three @PHF seasons and how that will work. https://t.co/BqwmpgPp54
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Some superb new helmets that are being showcased by the BC Lions. Honestly, these are excellent. I would 100% pick up some merchandise in this vein.
#BCLions will be wearing these beauties, Indigenous-themed helmets, for Orange Shirt Day, their Sept. 30 home game vs. the #Redblacks.— CFL News (@CFL_News) September 15, 2022
A home run. #CFL via @RobTheHockeyGuy @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/7ObAFwEu4L
- Nathan Durec on the current state of fandom for the Vancouver Whitecaps, amidst a rocky year on multiple fronts.
New Terminal City Thoughts is up! @ndurec takes a look at the difficult question of fandom for #VWFC. https://t.co/OcB6agAGdV— Area 51 Sports (@Area51SportsNet) September 14, 2022
- And because I know there’s tons of Vancouver-based Seattle Seahawks fans, Farhan Lalji on the Seahawks big performance against the Denver Broncos. I’m going to be real with you: I don’t really have an NFL horse in the race. I cheer for my fantasy team (which is decidedly not good).
"That was special even by Seattle standards.."@FarhanLaljiTSN looks back on the scene in Seattle on Monday night.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) September 15, 2022
Full interview.. https://t.co/wDHp6fWkiZ pic.twitter.com/Df7WgBKfEp
