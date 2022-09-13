Canucks release their 2022 Young Stars roster

Young Stars...or just young players?

For the first time since 2018, the Young Stars tournament in Penticton is returning, featuring prospects and walk ons from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.

On Tuesday morning, the Canucks released their young stars roster.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. This roster is decisively less stacked than it has been in previous years.

Despite their fall from grace compared to their draft position, the Canucks Young Stars roster previously featured top-10 picks such as Jake Virtanen and Olli Juolevi in recent seasons.

This time around, the undrafted players (18) outnumber the actual draft picks (7) by the Canucks.

The lone player who doesn’t fit into either category is Linus Karlsson, who was acquired via trade.

Jett Woo, one of the elder statesmen at this tournament, is the highest Canucks’ draft pick featured (2018 second round, 37th overall). Danila Klimovich is the other relatively high draft pick on this roster (2020 second round, 41st overall).

A total of 26 young players were named to the team. Here is the full roster from the Canucks press release.

Young Stars roster is here

See who will be suiting up in Penticton this weekend.



DETAILS | https://t.co/pJ7HzHfWC9@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/jWaChI4QbW — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 13, 2022

Although this roster was announced alphabetically, two of the most interesting Canucks to watch were listed at the top.

Nils Aman, who got playing time ahead of the more offensively-prolific Linus Karlsson for Sweden at the most recent World Hockey Championships, could be considered a dark horse to make some noise at training camp.

There’s also Arshdeep Bains, who will look to successfully make an impact for the Abbotsford Canucks this season after leading the WHL in scoring last season.

While none of the Oilers, Flames or Jets have absolutely loaded prospect pools, all three teams have first-round draft picks who could potentially play in this tournament.