Quinn’s Questions: What Do You Think About Young Stars?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Results of Previous Quinn’s Questions: Where does Quinn Hughes rank among all NHL defencemen?

#6-10 - 52%

#11-15 - 33%

#16-20 - 6%

#1-5 - 5%

Lower Than #20 - 3%

It’s that time of year, when the return of hockey is in the air, and for the first time in a bit, a yearly autumn tradition is back: the Young Stars tournament. The Young Stars tournament took a few years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back now, and it’s kind of exciting. It gives us another opportunity to see the prospect pipeline in action, and to see names that may not get all that much hype during pre-season or training camp.

It’s also fun in a more symbolic kind of way. It gives Canucks fans the chance to mingle with their Western counterparts, and to talk trash in the jovial way that hockey fans do. Even thinking more broadly, it’s a great chance for the Canucks organization to showcase its brand and product to an Okanagan audience, which, of course, does not always get on-the-ground exposure to Canucks hockey.

This year, there will be plenty of intrigue around camp. The likes of Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, and others, who have yet to skate with the Canucks organization, will see their first looks in a Canucks uniforms. Two new potential prospects — Max Namestnikov and Matt Anderson — will also be at the tournament, and are hoping to leave a good impression on the management group. Having the coaching staff in and around these young players could certainly be of benefit to their overall development.

With the tournament just around the corner, what are you most looking forward to? Seeing new faces or seeing how familiar ones have progressed? Maybe you’re a prospects diehard, and want to see your fellow Western Canadian prospect pools. Maybe you have another point of interest — for instance, you love Penticton and are attending to have a good time. Perhaps you do not care at all. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing the names mentioned above — it’s hard to keep up with Abbotsford sometimes, and getting to see them in action will be a lot of fun. As a fan, I also always enjoy the spectacle, even if I’ve never attended myself.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to. If you have any ideas on how to improve the event, leave them below in the comments, and also let us know who you’re most looking forward to seeing in action.

Hockey’s almost back folks!