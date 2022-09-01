Wake With Elias: Former Canuck Prab Rai facing serious fraud allegations

Do you smell that in the air?

No, it’s not the smell of that trash you forgot to take out last night.

September is here, meaning hockey is (kind of, somewhat) around the corner.

We haven’t posted a Wake With Elias article in a while since August is largely a dead zone for hockey news, so here’s what’s been going on with the Canucks over the past few days.

Former Canuck Prai Rai is facing serious fraud allegations. [Vancouver Sun]

Realtor Harpreet Singh Khela is suing Rai for $2.8 million, claiming he pretended to be a successful and wealthy entrepreneur in order to receive money via transfer for “real estate developments and investments.”

The lawsuit alleges that Rai provided Khela phony emails, financial statements, agreements and documents.

This is an unfortunate set of circumstances for Rai. He was a noteworthy pick for the organization back in 2008 since he was born and raised in Surrey, where there is a large Indo-Canadian population.

His career was tragically cut short by a car accident that he was involved in back when he was 20 years old. He talked about the events in detail during this interview with Daily Hive from 2017.

After these allegations, he’s gone from an empathized figure to a denounced one.

Could Alex Chiasson rejoin the Canucks this season? He was recently spotted at an informal team skate.

#Canucks players skating at 8 Rinks/ Scotia Barn today: Thatcher Demko, Collin Delia, Spencer Martin, Arturs Silovs, Kyle Burroughs, Brady Keeper, Vasily Podkolzin, Ilya Mikheyev, Andrey Kuzmenko, and WAIT FOR IT: UFA Alex Chiasson pic.twitter.com/47R9S0WoRh — David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) August 29, 2022

David Quadrelli had more on the skate in one of his latest posts. [Canucks Army]

Among those notes was a report that defenceman Brady Keeper is back to being 100% after suffering a brutal leg injury during training camp last season.

He could be a sneaky pick as a roster dark horse, considering the ineptitude on the Canucks right-side of the blueline. At the very least, he should be a top pairing defenceman in Abbotsford next season.

Canucks’ AGM Cammi Granato preaches patience in this recent interview. [ Daily Hive ]

] Bruce Boudreau talks about the Canucks’ upcoming season. [Global News]

Boudreau mentioned in yesterday’s article that JT Miller’s wife is giving birth to their third child “either today or tomorrow.” Congrats to the Miller clan on welcoming another beauty to the world.

Any thoughts among the NM faithful about Greta Van Fleet?

I’ve had some hot debates among friends about them, but I’m an admitted fan.

So, I’ll give netminder Thatcher Demko a virtual fist bump for his solid music taste, after he met members of the band backstage after their recent show at Rogers Arena.

Finally, just want to highlight this post from Kent Basky, who’s stepping down as Site Manager. [Nucks Misconduct]

Kent’s part of the OG group (along with Westy and Jimmi) that welcomed me at Nucks Misconduct five years ago. We’re a lean team here but I’m proud of the work that we do publish. Kent’s voice is obviously a huge part of that, and I hope he sticks around in the years to come.