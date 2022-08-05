Wake With Elias: Development Camp Developments and Pacific Extensions

Canucks News
- The Canucks released their all-access video for their prospect development camp and the draft. For those who are glued into the prospects scene, it’s an interesting watch. Patrik Allvin apparently had Jonathan Lekkerimäki at seventh overall, so that speaks pretty highly of being able to get him where they did. On a big picture note, though, I can’t say this year’s camp has been especially buzzy — perhaps a product of not having many impact prospects. Who knows, maybe others disagree.
"When you have the chance to get a difference maker, go for it!"— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 4, 2022
In this edition of All Access, go behind-the-scenes with us at the NHL Entry Draft and Development Camp.@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks
- Here’s an interesting related quote from Allvin. I think, and hope this speaks to a bigger philosophy of using free agency to fix around the margins rather than to shape the direction of your franchise. A renewed focus on drafting and development, after years of the hamfisted Benning approach of paying top dollar for flashy names, has simply not worked.
"I don't want a third-line guy in the first round, you can find them in free agency. C+ players, you can find them in free agency. What you can't find in free agency are difference makers. You can't buy difference makers, it's too expensive." #Canucks GM Patrik Allvin— David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) August 4, 2022
- On a media note, there’s apparent silence on the radio rights front. Pre-season, as you will know, is mere weeks away! We’ll wait to see what happens — whether 650 gets them again, they stream on the web, or another station makes a bid. Maybe funny1040 makes a go for them. Maybe they’ll stream on Nucks Misconduct. In any case, it’s an interesting bit of news for those who like following the never-boring Vancouver sports media scene.
Seven weeks till pre season starts and as far as Canucks radio rights go it’s pretty much ♂️ right now. We don’t know anything officially, anyway. Talked to @Brian_Wiebe and @AHBSeaborn: https://t.co/o0WZa2gDuI pic.twitter.com/Uc0Hlk8Pgv— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) August 3, 2022
- Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal look at what the Canucks’ path to the playoffs looks like. My back-of-the-napkin take is: one of Vegas or Calgary needs to collapse (very possible!), the California teams need to remain stagnant (very possible!), and Seattle needs to keep sucking (likely!). Whether all these things happen is to be seen, but I think there’s a reasonable chance they make it, and they’ll certainly be in the fight.
The roadmap to a return to the playoffs in 2022-23 for the #Canucks. @HarmanDayal2 and I laid out what needs to break Vancouver’s way, via @TheAthleticNHL: https://t.co/rj6JEn3sca— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) August 4, 2022
- Rob Williams on a possible Tyler Motte return. I say, no more than $2 million, preferably $1.5 million, and sure, no problem. He clearly kept that fourth line together, as it fell off steeply after he was traded. I caution, though — if it happens, we will never, ever stop hearing about the strategy of trading players and signing them in the off-season again.
When the #Canucks traded Tyler Motte, they were dealing a pending UFA who was going to get too much money in free agency.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 3, 2022
But three weeks into free agency, he's still without a contract. At what point does he fall back into the Canucks' price range? https://t.co/z9PQ1A08ZR
- I’m not a betting guy, but these odds seems like they’re somewhere between middling and good, which, as I mentioned above, is where I think they stand. Maybe a reader with better sports betting knowledge can tell me if this is worth a bet.
The Canucks went 32-15-10 under Bruce Boudreau last season.— TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 2, 2022
Will Vancouver make the playoffs this year? pic.twitter.com/peVFLtTfyw
Hockey News
- In some Pacific Division news, the San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Mario Ferraro to a 4 x $3.25 million deal. The organization seems high on him, and he’s a promising young player, so this seems like decent value.
FOUR MORE YEARS OF SUPER MARIO— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 4, 2022
More: https://t.co/xSaQ2mrhrw pic.twitter.com/a8fWpxuUCI
- More rival news: the Oilers re-signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year, $3.1 million AAV deal. Seems to be to be a pretty tidy piece of work for a 20 Goa, 40 point scorer with upside.
YAMS!— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 4, 2022
The #Oilers have signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.1 million. The right-winger set new career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) & points (41) last season.@kailer_yamamoto | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/qNakfpNtIH
- Six PHF players will represent their home countries at the IIHF Women’s World Championship. The tournament takes place in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark, and is happening between August 25th and September 5th. In addition to the re-scheduled WJC, it’s another tournament worth watching.
Six players who have signed PHF contracts for the 2022-23 season will compete to represent their country at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark August 25 to September 5.— PHF (@PHF) August 4, 2022
Details https://t.co/pSdOBk8k5O pic.twitter.com/BwbrbHMXJ1
- And a new development in the Hockey Canada tragedy. I’m not a legal expert, so my comments on the specifics regarding disclosure are likely unhelpful; all I hope is that there’s accountability, and that the organization can’t hide behind layers of bureaucracy. This does seem serious, though, so here’s to hoping it brings some change.
Hockey Canada said it has commissioned former Supreme Court of Canada Judge Thomas Cromwell to investigate the organization's governance.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 4, 2022
Terms of reference disclosed by Hockey Canada do not indicate whether Justice Cromwell's unredacted findings will be disclosed publicly.
