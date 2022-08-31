Canucks’ Top 25 Under 25 (2022 Edition): #20 Arvid Costmar

Welcome to the 2022 Edition of the Vancouver Canucks Top 25 Under 25 Rankings. The list includes all players in the Canucks system who were born after June 30th, 1998.

Position: Centre Birth Date: July 7. 2001 (21) Size: 5-11, 181 pounds Acquired via: 2019 NHL draft, seventh round (215th overall) 2021-22 SHL season stats: 3-4-7 in 48 games 2022-23 team: Linköping HC (SHL) Highest ranking: No. 20 (Beggsy) Lowest ranking: No. 26 (Daniel Gee)

In many ways, the Arvid Costmar selection has been a big success for the Canucks.

A seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL entry draft, Costmar has made a name for himself as an intriguing prospect with a captivating skillset. He’s pesky, has a respectable defensive game, and has some amount of scoring upside.

He’s far from a sure thing, but as far as seventh-round picks go, at least he has a shot.

Costmar made his name with the Canucks in the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he emerged as a key agitator and shutdown presence for Team Sweden. He started beef with Vasily Podkolzin, was an Alex Burrows-esque pest on the ice, and was named one of Sweden's top three forwards for the tournament.

Suddenly, the fanbase had hope that they may have just found something intriguing in Costmar.

His most recent SHL campaign wasn’t exactly a resounding follow-up. He scored just three goals and seven points in 48 games and had a Corsi For% of just 42.8% on the year. While it didn’t completely crater his value of a contract, it certainly did not help his stock, and it reinforced that as good as Costmar has been for a seventh-round pick, his journey to an NHL career remains an uphill climb.

Arvid Costmar evens things up and is fired right up!



His second of the tournament.



@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Bv1L4tf2n2 — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 31, 2020

Cam Robinson at Dobber Prospects describes Costmar as an “offensively gifted centre who thrives with the puck on his stick.” Stephan Roget of CanucksArmy talks about Costmar “as a player who brings it on a nightly basis, regardless of the opponent” and whose previous consistency concerns are no longer present.

Speaking further to his offensive skillset, Roget continues that Costmar is “more than capable of making clever plays and opening the offensive zone up for his teammates.” While prospects experts across the Canucks sphere have an appreciation for Costmar’s ceiling and his profile — particularly in his hockey intelligence and all-round game — the main concerns are around his consistency as an offensive driver.

What's next for Costmar?

Costmar will continue to cut his teeth in the SHL in the 2022-23 campaign. The hope is that Costmar will increase his offensive production while maintaining his well-rounded profile. With extensive SHL action now under his belt, it’s fair for expectations to be raised for the 21-year-old.

Costmar is currently without a contract from the Canucks, and his 2022-23 production will be pivotal to earning one with the organization.