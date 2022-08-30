Canucks’ Top 25 Under 25 (2022 Edition): #21 Jacob Truscott

Position: Left-Shot Defenceman Birthdate: April 12th, 2002 (20) Size: 6-1, 179 pounds Acquired via: 2020 NHL Draft, fifth round (144th overall) 2020-21 NCAA season stats: 40 GP, 2-15-17 2021-22 team: University of Michigan (NCAA) Highest ranking: No. 16 (Markus & Beggsy) Lowest ranking: No. 35 (Daniel Gee) 2020 ranking: No. 24 (+3)

When it pertains to prospects, everyone loves those intriguing but often-flawed NHL comparables, right?

Well, for Jacob Truscott, it’s hard not to envision his best-case scenario resembling that of former Vancouver Canucks defenceman, Chris Tanev.

Comparing the Canucks 2020 fifth-round pick to Tanev has merit.

Much like Tanev, there’s not a lot of flash in Truscott’s game. Last season with the Michigan Wolverines, the 20-year-old was largely the defensive blanket while paired with Luke Hughes.

There’s a steadiness with Truscott’s game that stands out. He’s been pigeon-holed into that stay-at-home defenceman spot throughout World Junior and NCAA action, which could bode well for his future with the Canucks.

“I just see poise.” Team USA World Juniors coach Nate Leaman said about Truscott to Michigan Daily.

“It doesn’t seem to me like anything is coming at him too fast.”

Not only is the Canucks’ defensive depth lacking, but they’re also short on defencemen who excel in terms of actually shutting down the opposition.

It’s also no secret that the Canucks are short on legitimate defenders who can play on the right side. Although Truscott shoots left, he has spent time playing on the right side, both at the World Juniors and in the NCAA.

If he can add that to his repertoire, it will only help his future as a potential NHLer.

Two other things that would benefit his cause: improved skating and a touch more offensive flair.

During action at the World Juniors, Truscott’s skating ability didn’t stand out, and most of his shots were fired wide of the net.

What’s Next for Truscott?

Truscott’s first season with Michigan was largely spent playing sheltered minutes on the third-pairing.

He did see a big bump in ice time last season though, as he was elevated to the second-pair, mostly playing with the aforementioned Luke Hughes.

Next season, Truscott is primed to be a top-pairing defenceman now that prospects Owen Power and Nick Blankenburg have graduated to the pros.

Prior to the World Juniors, Truscott told Michigan Daily about one thing he really wanted to focus on.

“I’m hoping to take a big step in my penalty-killing game,” Truscott said. “I think that’s a big role of mine moving forward and something I gotta take pride in. Hoping to pick up a few things here and transfer that into my game when fall comes.”