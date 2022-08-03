Wake With Elias- Aug 3, 2022: Canucks Make Additions To Coaching, Training Staff.

The Canucks issued a couple press releases yesterday, adding new staff for the upcoming season. The first was the hiring of a new goaltending coach for the AHL Abbotsford Canucks, Marko Torenius. Most recently the goaltending coach for SKA St Petersburg in the KHL, Torenius, who will replace Curtis Sanford (now the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending coach) has a lot of experience with Canucks goalie guru Ian Clark. Torenius’ best-known product is Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, who worked with his during his time at SKA, but he’s worked with a number of current NHL’ers, and is widely considered to be one of Finland’s finest goaltending coaches. He also worked with Tuukka Rask as a youngster.

This is definitely a good sign of the new approach to player development under Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin. He’ll focus on development of the AHL Canucks goaltenders at home, and will check in on prospects like Ty Smith (of the WHL’s Prince George Cougars) and Aku Koskenvuo (Harvard University) while the team is on the road.

They’ve also announced the club’s Human Performance Staff for 2022-23. Dr. Harry Sese is joining the staff as a Health and Performance consultant, and will oversee the Strength and Conditioning Department. Given the number of injuries this team has faced over the past decade, they might end up being one of the hardest working departments in the entire organization.

Yesterday we told you about the salary arbitration hearings that were getting underway in the NHL, and three of the twenty-four players have avoided the process and signed deals, including two of the biggest names. The Calgary Flames and Andrew Mangiapane agreed on a three year, $17.4 Million deal, and also re-signed D Oliver Kylington to a two year $5 Million contract.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils and Jesper Bratt avoided a hearing with a one year deal at $5.45 Million that will leave him as an RFA at the end of the 2022-23 season. Bratt was the Devils’ leading scorer last season.

And in Hlinka Gretzky Cup action in Red Deer, Team Canada moved to 2-0-0 with a 9-1 thrashing of Slovakia. Brayden Yager led the way with a two goal, two assist performance for Canada. Their final game of the round robin is tonight, and will likely be their toughest as they face Team Sweden on TSN at 6pm PDT.