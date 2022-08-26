Wake With Elias: World Cup of Hockey and Surrey’s New Stadium

Canucks News
- So, this is kind of a hilarious story from the other day. Incumbent Mayor of Surrey Doug McCallum, in the lead up to the upcoming Surrey election, has promised a 60,000 person multi-use sports stadium. This seems, quite frankly, absurd. Apparently the Canucks as well as the BC Lions will play there. Some have pitched a Major League Baseball team. What? Good luck with that, man. Apparently he’s discussed it with the Canucks and I do not really believe that. I guess we’ll see what happens but this seems like silliness to me.
Stephen Quinn talked to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum about his election promise for a 60,000 person sports facility.— Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) August 25, 2022
McCallum said it could be home to both the BC Lions and Vancouver Canucks.
There is no major stadium dedicated to both hockey and football in the entire world. pic.twitter.com/ea1WSUSAWW
- Some Canucks prospects will be partaking in the Four-Nations tournament, if you’re looking for some prospects action.
Canucks prospect Lucas Forsell is playing 1RW while Elias Pettersson is 2LD for Sweden’s U20 team at the first game of the 4-Nations tournament. pic.twitter.com/w6tOxMlPQs— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) August 25, 2022
- The Backstreet Boys wore Canucks jersey at Rogers Arena! I have less than zero interest in this particular band, but like I've said before, I’m a huge sucker for famous acts wearing the hometown team jerseys. They’re just like us!
No one and I mean NO ONE was happier than the Canucks social media manager than when they came out in these jerseys. pic.twitter.com/75IlKARy7p— Jessica Corbett (@jcorb_) August 25, 2022
- Matt Sekeres talks about Elias Pettersson’s next contract and how it lines up with an increase in the salary cap. It’s true — with the cap forecasted to go back up, EP will likely be due for a tidy next contract, assuming he keeps up the level play we saw in the back half of last year. Certainly, it makes you happy they got the term they did on the Hughes deal.
Welcome Matt: Salary cap expected to rise when Pettersson's #Canucks contract expires @sekeresandprice https://t.co/MKqAw5IzRE— Offside (@OffsideDH) August 24, 2022
- CanucksArmy asks, what are your favourite memories of the Sedin and Luongo, the former Canucks set to be inductee into the Hall of Fame? I ask the same of you, dear readers. I’ll say my favourite Henrik Sedin memory is when he made that pass through Antti Niemi’s five-hole in the 2011 Western Conference Final, though my favourite Daniel Sedin memory is a bit of a dark horse. I got really into hockey post-2011, and in 2012, Daniel tied a game late versus the Red Wings, and Burrows eventually won it in the shootout and ended a historic winning streak. Little-me was hyped. My favourite Luongo memory, I’ll go with the Patrick Sharp save, game seven against Chicago. Have your say!
WDYTT: Favourite memories of the Canucks’ three upcoming Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/AdaHjdd42u #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) August 25, 2022
- And this is a few days old, but we didn’t really cover it this week and I wanted to touch on it. This is certainly an interesting piece. Apparently Rutherford was both worn out by COVID and wanted a President of Hockey Operations role, and that’s why he left Pittsburgh. It adds some texture to the situation, as it had been previously very fuzzy. Whether it’s the whole story, I guess we'll never know, but it’s certainly interesting.
As part of my new role, I was going to visit Jim Rutherford in North Carolina, but he was leaving for Vancouver by the time I could make it. We settled for a phone call, which led to this column: https://t.co/YtKMiFJ6Ix— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 19, 2022
Hockey News
- The World Cup of Hockey is back folks, and it seems like it’s a serious tournament this time. It look like it will be held mid-season, with an Olympics-esque break in the year. There won’t be any of the Team Europe or Team North America Under 25 nonsense — an actual best on best. We’re still short on some details, but I think this could be a big win for the league and the sport if done properly.
The NHL and NHLPA are expecting the World Cup of Hockey to return in 2024.https://t.co/6H1rnuptRL— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 24, 2022
- EA Sports announced the cover for their NHL 23 game, and it features Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Canadian women’s hockey sensation Sarah Nurse. I think having a female player on the cover is extremely cool, and it’s certainly fun to see someone as dynamic as Zegras as well. Some people have, understandably, hated on the palm tree aesthetic, but honestly, I don’t mind it. I’m not a big gamer (it was only recently that I learned the Xbox One was not in fact the newest console), but I may buy this one.
Your @EASPORTS NHL 23 cover athletes: Trevor Zegras of the @AnaheimDucks and Sarah Nurse of Team Canada, the first women’s hockey player to grace the cover of their NHL franchise. pic.twitter.com/tKbUVrD1c2— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 24, 2022
- Team Canada put up a 4-1 win over Finland in the IIHF Women’s World Championship in their first contest of the tournament. it featured a goal from the aforementioned Nurse, as well as Marie-Philip Poulin, Maeghan Mikkelson, and Blayre Turnbull.
GAME OVER! First win in the 's.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 25, 2022
https://t.co/7S4uLo9YPB#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/VfJq87oBAa
- And an important update on the ongoing Hockey Canada saga. I hope the recent WJC win for Canada does not overshadow the work going on here.
Halifax Police now have the names of two players who allegedly participated as members of Hockey Canada’s World Junior team in a 2003 gang sexual assault https://t.co/W9FnlryHWZ— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) August 24, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins
- With star quarterback Nathan Rourke out, the BC Lions will be relying on Michael O’Connor to step in and maintain the club’s success (an impressive 8-1 so far). Patrick Johnston spoke with O’Connor’s high school coach.
Michael O'Connor has big shoes to fill now that Nathan Rourke is out, likely for the rest of the BC Lions' season.— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) August 24, 2022
I talked to O'Connor's high school coach about his will to win and then O'Connor himself.https://t.co/amWdvmjnnQ
- Canada Basketball is currently playing in my home of Victoria for the World Cup Qualifier. Could be an interesting local story to follow.
1️⃣ day till tip-off in Victoria#GatoradeGameReady | #FulledbyG pic.twitter.com/PdNM5z8PPv— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 24, 2022
- And just for fun, a record update on the two MLB teams the locals love here. The Seattle Mariners are 67-57 for second in the AL West, while the Toronto Blue Jays are 67-55 for third in the AL East [MLB.com]
