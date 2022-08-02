Wake With Elias: Aug 2, 2022: Happy Salary Arbitration Day!

It lacks the glamour of the trade deadline or free agency day, but there’s still a few interesting deals to watch as salary arbitration begins today in the NHL. The biggest name in the group of 24 players that will be using an independent arbitrator to come to terms with their team is Calgary Flames F Andrew Mangiapane. Coming off a big season where he put up 35-20-55, all career highs, should see him due for a big raise at his hearing on Aug 5th. The Flames also have one set for the 10th as D Oliver Kylington and the team will work out a deal.

Other players of note who will have hearings between now and Aug 11: New Jersey’s Jesper Bratt, Winnipeg’s Mason Appleton and Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto. There are no Vancouver Canucks players using the arbitration process this year, though former Canucks F Zack MacEwan of the Philadelphia Flyers will have a hearing next Monday.

In other news, Hockey Canada, currently under intense scrutiny over multiple sexual assault scandals involving former WJC players, announced the roster for the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships, set to go in Edmonton starting August 9th.

Meanwhile in Red Deer, AB the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup got underway with a big win for Canada over the Swiss. Ethan Gauthier had a hat trick and Colby Barlow scored a pair of short-handed goals leading Team Canada to a 14-0 victory. They’ll take on Slovakia, and you can catch that one on TSN tonight at 6pm PDT.