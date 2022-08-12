Wake With Elias: JT Miller and John Scott Did a Podcast

Canucks News

The hot takes were flowing last night, and kind of from a random source. JT Miller joined John Scott’s Dropping the Gloves Podcast, and there were some absurd things said. Scott criticized Elias Pettersson’s work ethic. He called the Canucks a cup contender. He called the defence high end. Quite literally none of these things are correct. And then of course, we analyzed JT Miller’s responses. Does he think the Canucks are good, or that they suck? Does he actually hate Petey? Is he itching to get out? I'm not sure Miller actually said anything super provocative — the worst of it seemed to come from Scott — but nonetheless, it made for an interesting evening of debate.

Some select quotes are below, so make of them what you will. It’s slow news-wise, and we’re all craving Miller content, so it’s somewhat interesting, but it’s hard to take any of Scott’s assertions seriously, quite frankly.

John Scott on EP40 and JT Millers response. Draw your own conclusions folks #Canucks @dropping_gloves pic.twitter.com/jXwfnDI4uM — Hassan From Burnaby (@CSWCHassan) August 12, 2022

J.T. Miller, describing the Canucks to John Scott:



"We have one of the best goalies in the world, some of the — one of the best defencemen in the world, and some of the best young forwards. We have all the pieces." #Canucks https://t.co/nZ4q42iBmT — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) August 12, 2022

John Scott calls Vancouver a cup contender. Says Vancouver has a high end defense, high end goaltender, high end forward group. "that's the scary part"#canucks — BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) August 12, 2022

Prospects expert Cam Robinson on what Jonathan Lekkerimaki can prove at the World Juniors. As much as we want him to succeed, I think it’s important either way to keep things in perspective. It’ll be fun to watch him, but his success or failure in the tournament won't define him, so watch with reservation folks.

"They're going to be physical against him...this is a good opp. for him to show on a small ice surface he can get into the middle of the ice & he can bang...handle that rough stuff."@Hockey_Robinson (@eliteprospects) on #Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimäki at the WJHC. @GreatClips — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) August 11, 2022

Tickets are now available for the Penticton Young Stars tournament. Not many high end prospects, but by all accounts, it’s a fun time.

The Vancouver Canucks along with the City of Penticton announced today that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2022 Young Stars Classic will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00am



DETAILS | https://t.co/h4pzkBrfCt@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/DgwpMN0dBW — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 11, 2022

A couple other Young Stars notes. The Abbotsford Canucks coaching staff will be behind the bench, so we get our look at Jeremy Collation behind a Canucks bench. The three prospects the organization has highlighted — Bains, Alan, and Klimovich — are probably three I’ll be highly intrigued by too. None seem especially likely to make the club, but crazier things have happened.

Further, it will be the @abbycanucks staff behind the bench at this year’s Young Stars Classic, I’m told. #Canucks https://t.co/BbXv87RBRO — David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) August 11, 2022

And a fun question posed by local podcast Rink Wide (of Jeff Paterson and Andrew Wadden). Who is the best #48 in Canucks history: Hunter Shinkaruk or Olli Juolevi? Both incredible busts. Two men who were the subject of many Twitter wars. Juolevi played 23 games to Shinkaruk’s.... One. So Olli wins on volume (and he also gave us the great starfish photo last training camp). Have your say though. Maybe you’re eternally grateful to Shinkaruk for getting us Markus Granlund.

Our greatest #Canucks jersey numbers countdown has hit the dog days of summer with the selections...



For No. 48, so we're shouting out former first-round picks, Hunter Shinkaruk (24th overall, 2013) and Olli Juolevi (5th overall, 2016)! pic.twitter.com/Nuhx3wtdsG — Rink Wide (@rinkwidepodcast) August 11, 2022

Hockey News

A World Juniors roundup: Canada destroyed Slovakia 11-1, the Americans took down Switzerland 7-1, and Finland narrowly outfit the Czechs 4-3 in a shootout. I predicted a tighter 4-1 win yesterday for Canada, and I was not close! [TSN]

Some sad news out of Edmonton, with the passing of Ben Stelter. Rest In Peace, Ben.

The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Kind of an interesting note out of the United Kingdom. With a new Prime Minister on the way, the men’s and women’s hockey teams are requesting increased and equitable funding for team sport.

We believe that sport and physical activity is a fundamental right for all children. That’s why the Commonwealth Games men’s and women’s hockey teams have written to the future Prime Minister for their support.



Read more https://t.co/wWjsw9xmTS pic.twitter.com/238rS6gByD — England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 11, 2022

Some women’s hockey tidbits from our friends at The Ice Garden, with some roster news for the USA Women’s Team.

More roster updates as we get closer to Worlds! @michelle_jay3 fills us in on what's happening for @usahockey this monthhttps://t.co/snuZPhWIOM — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) August 9, 2022

And some NHL news of relevance to the Canucks: Vegas Golden Knights net minder Robin Lehner is out for the season. It’s a blow to a team that was already a bit fragile, and an unfortunate circumstance for someone who has already been through quite a bit. What it means for Vegas’ playoff chances is to be determined (though it’s probably not good!), and what they’ll do to fill the gap is up in the air.

NEWS: Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season after it was determined that he will require hip surgery. An exact timeline of his recovery is to be determined. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 11, 2022

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a new thing I’m going to try and do with the Friday WWE posts. It will summarize scores and major news from Vancouver’s other sports teams, including the BC Lions (CFL), Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS), and Vancouver Giants (WHL).

Sekeres and Price interview the new BC Lions star quarterback, Nathan Rourke. The Lions next play the Calgary Stampeders August 13th at 4 PM PST.

The Vancouver Giants have representation across the World Juniors, with players joining the Czech Republic, Canada, and Sweden. Some more Vancouver stakes, if the Canucks prospects weren't enough for you.

It all starts today! pic.twitter.com/quuH4ncckM — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) August 9, 2022

And the Vancouver Whitecaps, who have had an interesting season to-date, play Sunday at 2 PM, with Sebastian Berhalter making his return.