Canucks select Jackson Dorrington 176th overall in 2022 NHL Draft

With their fifth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Canucks selected big defenceman Jackson Dorrington in the sixth round.

The North Reading, Massachusetts native, is related to a player who made NHL history.

Jackson is a distant cousin of Art Dorrington, who was the first black player in NHL history to sign an NHL contract.

Art signed with the New York Rangers back in 1950, although he never suited up for an NHL game.

Now, Jackson and his older brother Max continue to carry on the family hockey lineage.

Here’s what Dorrington’s former Prep School hockey coach had to say about him.

“Jackson loves to be physical, has great instincts, he can skate the puck out, makes great passes and he can be a big shut-down guy,” Cushing Academy head coach Steve Jacobs said.

Dorrington is certainly a shutdown defenceman first, posting limited offensive numbers with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL last season (41 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS)

Here’s a quick look at Dorrington’s profile.

Date of Birth: Apr 13, 2004

Position: D

Shoots: Left

Age: 18

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 192 lbs

Dorrington will suit up for an organization familiar to Canucks fans next season. He’s committed to Northeastern University, where current Canucks’ prospect Aidan McDonough plays.

Former Canuck draft picks Adam Gaudette and Tyler Madden also played there recently.