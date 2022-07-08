 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canucks select goalie Ty Young from Prince George Cougars in 5th round of NHL Draft

The 17-year-old is one of the youngest players in this year’s draft.

By Beggsy
Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken
Goaltending coach Ian Clark and Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Vancouver Canucks look on during the morning skate before the inaugural home opener against the Seattle Kraken on October 23, 2021 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In the fifth round, the Vancouver Canucks gave Ian Clark another goaltender to work with.

Vancouver selected goalie Ty Young with the 144th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Young spent the season split between the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL and the Prince George Cougars of the WHL.

The AJHL’s Calgary Canucks weren’t very good, but scouting reports suggest he performed well. Young posted a 3.18 GAA but a .918 save percentage in 27 games.

After earning the recall to Prince George, he served as Ty Brennan’s back-up. Brennan was one of the top-rated goalies in this draft, and he was 42 picks earlier to the New Jersey Devils at 102nd overall.

Brennan posted an .899 save percentage in 39 games. Young also posted an .899 save percentage in 23 games.

His lone playoff performance though, was forgettable.

Still, his season overall could be considered positive, despite the fact that he wasn’t ranked highly on many draft boards.

Here’s a look at some clips from Young with the Cougars last season.

