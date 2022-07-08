Canucks select goalie Ty Young from Prince George Cougars in 5th round of NHL Draft

In the fifth round, the Vancouver Canucks gave Ian Clark another goaltender to work with.

Vancouver selected goalie Ty Young with the 144th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Young spent the season split between the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL and the Prince George Cougars of the WHL.

The AJHL’s Calgary Canucks weren’t very good, but scouting reports suggest he performed well. Young posted a 3.18 GAA but a .918 save percentage in 27 games.

After earning the recall to Prince George, he served as Ty Brennan’s back-up. Brennan was one of the top-rated goalies in this draft, and he was 42 picks earlier to the New Jersey Devils at 102nd overall.

Brennan posted an .899 save percentage in 39 games. Young also posted an .899 save percentage in 23 games.

His lone playoff performance though, was forgettable.

BUT! He's very very young for this class, has good size (6'3) and took the ball when Brennan went down with an injury.



I'm not a goalie guy, so I'll always defer to those who know the position a lot better than I do (aka: Ian Clark) — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) July 8, 2022

Still, his season overall could be considered positive, despite the fact that he wasn’t ranked highly on many draft boards.

Young managed to beat the juggernaut Kamloops to keep the playoff hopes alive. #Canucks https://t.co/4wFsk3cKLn — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) July 8, 2022

Here’s a look at some clips from Young with the Cougars last season.