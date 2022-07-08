Canucks select 6-4 centre Daimon Gardner #112th overall

The middle of the draft is where you roll the rice.

Well, the Canucks have rolled the dice on imposing centreman Daimon Gardner.

The 6-4, 201-pound centre absolutely obliterated the US High School Circuit in Minnesota last season, scoring 45 goals and posting 83 points in just 30 games played.

I like what's going on in Vancouver today.



Daimon Gardiner is a 6'4 left-shot centre who was overpowering at the USHS level.



Feet aren't perfect, but the rest of the skills are plus-rated. LOVES to get to the inside and is very physical.



I had him ranked No. 52 on my board. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) July 8, 2022

He also got a cup of coffee in the USHL, adding three goals and one assist in 14 games.

Here’s a look at his Elite Prospects scouting profile, courtesy of our former staff writer, Daniel Gee.

Daimon Gardner, selected 112 by @Canucks, is a 6-foot-4 centreman who is incredibly inside-focused, a talented passer, and puck protector, his edge work is the major question mark. Pushed great results in limited minutes in USHL action. Love it



More on: https://t.co/nLJxVa8uy0 pic.twitter.com/rbLeEHg2NI — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) July 8, 2022

Here’s how the Elite Prospects profile concludes, with an outlook on his top-end projection.

“The pay-off could be significant: a skilled, intelligent, third-line centre who brings a bit of impact in all three zones.

Gardner has signed with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL for the upcoming season, so he’ll be close by for the Canucks to keep an eye on. The following season in 2023-24, he’s committed to Clarkson University in the NCAA.

The 17-year-old hails from Eagle Lake First Nation in Ontario. He’s already traveled quite a bit early in his hockey career, playing for the Omaha Lancers in Nebraska aside from his trip to Minnesota for high school hockey this season.