No Joke: Canucks draft Elias Pettersson at #80th overall

This will go down as one of the strangest draft picks in Vancouver Canucks history.

Not because this was a bad pick...but this is truly a strange selection.

When the Canucks were on the clock at 80th overall, they drafted Elias Pettersson.

Huh?

No, the Canucks didn’t drunkenly blurt out their star centre’s name by accident. Elias Pettersson 2.0 is a left-shot defenceman who played 17 games last season in the SHL.

Here’s are some quick facts and stats on the Canucks third-round pick.

Date of Birth: Feb 16, 2004

Position: D

Age: 18

Height: 6’2”

Place of Birth: Västerås, SWE

Weight: 185 lbs

Nation: Sweden

Shoots: L

Like many picks later in the draft, there seems to be an evident divide among scouts’ ranking of Pettersson 2.0. However, Elite Prospects’ Consolidated Rankings of 13 different outlets had Pettersson ranked at #57th overall.

In terms of that silo, the Canucks extracted good value.

Scouting reports suggest that he has good speed for his size, and that he’s able to exit the zone efficiently. He still needs to work on using his size to knock opponents off of the puck.

Pettersson excelled in Sweden’s J20 circuit, earning him a recall to the SHL (Sweden’s top hockey league). He played 17 games there, but he was rarely given consistent ice time.

He’ll look to get more SHL ice time in 2022-23.