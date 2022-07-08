 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Canucks Draft Lekkerimäki, NHL Goes Wild

The Canucks draft Jonathan Lekkerimäki at 15th as news broke across the NHL

By Markus Meyer
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • With their first first round pick in a couple of years, the Canucks selected winger Jonathan Lekkerimäki at 15th overall. Lekkerimäki almost certainly becomes the Canucks’ top prospect, and his addition will be a welcome one to a bleak prospect pool.
  • The EliteProspects scouting report on Lekkerimäki. They’re high on the right winger, who seems to have an impressive offensive toolkit:
  • The selection appears to please the Canucks’ scouting staff, which has been revamped since the 2021 entry draft:
  • There was some drama around the New York Islanders and a potential JT Miller trade. While no one seems to know for sure, there is some suggestion that the trade’s collapse was due to contract extension issues. The Islanders seem a bit of a strange fit for Miller, but it may be worth watching them in the days to come.
  • Patrik Allvin joined Sportsnet 650 to discuss his first draft day as Canucks general manager:
  • And CanucksArmy draft expert, Chris Faber, seems high on the Canucks 15th pick. By all accounts, the pick appears to be a huge success for a franchise that needed one.

Hockey News

  • The big draft news of the first round was Shane Wright, formerly the expected first overall pick, falling to fourth to the Seattle Kraken (in the Canucks’ division, because of course). Juraj Slafkovsky, in a not huge surprise, went first overall to the Montreal Canadiens. Our friends at Eyes on the Prize have a full first round recap. [Eyes on the Prize]
  • In an apparent move to shore up their goaltending, the Avs have acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers:
  • The Chicago Blackhawks made a splash, trading star winger Alex DeBrincat for an array of draft picks. It doesn’t seem like all that much, for a pedigreed scorer of his age, and it may have implications for a potential JT Miller package. We shall see.
  • The Minnesota Wild randomly re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a three-year, $3.5 million extension:
  • And the Oilers dumped Zack Kassian along with the 29th pick to the Arizona Coyotes for the 32nd pick. Presumably this has cap implications for the Canucks’ division rivals, and will allow them to pursue better goaltending options than Mike Smith in free agency:

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...