Wake With Elias: Canucks Draft Lekkerimäki, NHL Goes Wild

Canucks News
- With their first first round pick in a couple of years, the Canucks selected winger Jonathan Lekkerimäki at 15th overall. Lekkerimäki almost certainly becomes the Canucks’ top prospect, and his addition will be a welcome one to a bleak prospect pool.
With the 15th overall selection in the 2022 #NHLDraft, the Canucks select, Jonathan Lekkerimäki!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 8, 2022
Welcome Jonathan @ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/QNTTjWegIP
- The EliteProspects scouting report on Lekkerimäki. They’re high on the right winger, who seems to have an impressive offensive toolkit:
The #Canucks have selected Jonathan Lekkerimaki fifteenth overall!— Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) July 8, 2022
Lekkerimaki was the No. 18-ranked player on the final Elite Prospects 2022 #NHLDraft board.
: https://t.co/EYVc6q2CBI@Canucks | @DIFHockeyse | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/D4YtLLJ5h2
- The selection appears to please the Canucks’ scouting staff, which has been revamped since the 2021 entry draft:
As we reported today @TheAthleticNHL, the #Canucks were crossing their fingers hoping that Jonathan Lekkerimäki might fall to 15.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) July 8, 2022
He did. And you can bet that their amateur group is absolutely thrilled: https://t.co/fAEWE9vc1k pic.twitter.com/ENrYlzJkWm
- There was some drama around the New York Islanders and a potential JT Miller trade. While no one seems to know for sure, there is some suggestion that the trade’s collapse was due to contract extension issues. The Islanders seem a bit of a strange fit for Miller, but it may be worth watching them in the days to come.
650 hints that maybe the deal between Canucks and Isles was agreed to with the condition of talking to JT Miller's camp about what an extension would look like and that's where it got killed. #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) July 8, 2022
- Patrik Allvin joined Sportsnet 650 to discuss his first draft day as Canucks general manager:
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin joins #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah now to talk about their first round selection and more!— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) July 8, 2022
LISTEN: https://t.co/mDLZc4njsd pic.twitter.com/6CZPuVPZWG
- And CanucksArmy draft expert, Chris Faber, seems high on the Canucks 15th pick. By all accounts, the pick appears to be a huge success for a franchise that needed one.
Good job. Great job. Excellent job.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) July 8, 2022
Jonathan Lekkerimäki is now BY FAR the best prospect in the Canucks’ system. https://t.co/bBfdmNMl8d
Hockey News
- The big draft news of the first round was Shane Wright, formerly the expected first overall pick, falling to fourth to the Seattle Kraken (in the Canucks’ division, because of course). Juraj Slafkovsky, in a not huge surprise, went first overall to the Montreal Canadiens. Our friends at Eyes on the Prize have a full first round recap. [Eyes on the Prize]
- In an apparent move to shore up their goaltending, the Avs have acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers:
OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2022
- The Chicago Blackhawks made a splash, trading star winger Alex DeBrincat for an array of draft picks. It doesn’t seem like all that much, for a pedigreed scorer of his age, and it may have implications for a potential JT Miller package. We shall see.
Full trade:— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 7, 2022
To Chicago:
7th overall
39th overall
2024 3rd round pick
To Ottawa:
Alex DeBrincat@DailyFaceoff
- The Minnesota Wild randomly re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a three-year, $3.5 million extension:
Imagine not having MAF on your squad…couldn’t be us #mnwild NEWS: The flower is back!— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 7, 2022
- And the Oilers dumped Zack Kassian along with the 29th pick to the Arizona Coyotes for the 32nd pick. Presumably this has cap implications for the Canucks’ division rivals, and will allow them to pursue better goaltending options than Mike Smith in free agency:
TRADE— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 8, 2022
We have acquired the 2022 32nd-overall selection in exchange for Zack Kassian, the 2022 29th-overall pick & two additional future draft picks. #NHLDraft | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/eJKOFqKx17
