SB Nation Reacts: 3 Burning Questions Responses

SB Nation Reacts

SB Nation Reacts is your chance to make your voice heard! We give you poll questions on the state of the Canucks, and compile your answers to get a read on what the fans are thinking. We had three questions heading into the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for you, so let’s see how you answered.

The first question was whether the Canucks should trade down to get more picks?

Quantity over quality isn’t what you’re into, it would seem. While 33% of you thought they should try to claim back picks traded away by the previous regime, the rest of you are adamant about not going lower to do so.

The next question was about Michael DiPietro and whether the Canucks would benefit from dealing the goaltending prospect.

It’s clear by the response, this is a chip that the Canucks can and should take advantage of as 81% of you think it would help to deal DiPietro.

Finally, we asked if it was worth it to trade J.T. Miller if they get a pick and a roster player in return?

After a 99 point season, it looks like most of you aren’t ready to let Miller slip away just yet, with 63% rejecting the idea of a pick and roster player coming back.

