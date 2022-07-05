Wake With Elias: Updates on Nic Petan, Brad Hunt, Curtis Sanford & more...

In two days, the Canucks will (presumably) make their first first-round pick since drafting Vasily Podkolzin in 2019.

A few things have happened in the world since then I hear...

As the hours creep closer to draft day, let’s catch up on what’s going on with the Canucks and around the NHL.

Canucks News

Nic Petan will not be re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Delta native played 18 games for the Canucks this season. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 4, 2022

Petan earned an NHL call-up after posting over a point-per-game with the baby Canucks. Although he can hold his own at the NHL level, he just can’t find a way to finish chances on offence.

Another local product, Maple Ridge native Brad Hunt, is planning to “explore his options” in free agency, according to CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Hunt started the season ice cold, as the opposition consistently scored when he was on the ice. He was able to bounce back and ended the season as a perfectly capable bottom-pairing defenceman.

It could make sense to bring him back so that Jack Rathbone has competition, but this is likely time for the Canucks best prospect to stick around in the NHL full-time.

Chris Johnston is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs have poached Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach Curtis Sanford. [Northstar Bets]

Patrick Johnston confirmed the report. [The Province]

Sanford, the Canucks backup goaltender from 2007-09, spent the last five years in the organization. He was a consultant for most of that time before earning a promotion to the Abbotsford Canucks this past season.

His work was key in getting Michael DiPietro’s development back on track, but most notably, he helped Spencer Martin go from fifth-string goalie to capable NHL back-up.

Craig Button believes Owen Pickering is the perfect pick for the Canucks at 15th overall. [ TSN ]

] Finally, we took a look at the Canucks NHL and AHL depth charts yesterday before potential changes during the draft and free agency. [Nucks Misconduct]

