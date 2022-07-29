Wake With Elias: DiPietro’s Camp Not Pleased

Canucks News
- Michael DiPietro, who recently asked for a trade out of Vancouver, appears to not be pleased with the track his development has taken. His agent has quite literally said as much. And frankly, who can blame him. He got screwed over by being on the taxi squad during the COVID season, and on more than one occasion, has been thrown into NHL games just to be shelled. His NHL save percentage in three games is .711%! I tend to think a trade is inevitable, either individually or as a package, and I think that’s a shame given he did seem to have potential.
Canucks: Michael DiPietro's agent believes club 'dropped the ball' on client's development https://t.co/TOAb1HnGxZ pic.twitter.com/cwCdBMiFwe— Province Sports (@provincesports) July 27, 2022
- On a better prospects note, defender Joni Jurmo has been invited to the August World Junior Championship. I’m not entirely convinced Jurmo will amount to much, but hey, if he does, that’s huge. The Canucks need a surprise on the back end.
Congrats to #Canucks prospect, Joni Jurmo, who will represent Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championships in August pic.twitter.com/Si17l8nWAm— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 28, 2022
- Yesterday was an unfortunate anniversary for the Canucks. You have to think Mr. Commito is trolling. Anyways, I’m including this so you can have your say on Messier in the comments. Have at it.
25 years ago today, the Canucks announced they signed Mark Messier #Hockey365 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/6HYQvRJb3c— Mike Commito (@mikecommito) July 28, 2022
- Some talk around a package deal surrounding JT Miller and Noah Dobson. It’s a hefty price, but a young right shot defender is the ideal return, and exactly what the Canucks need. I’d much rather give up Hoglander than Rathbone (the team has plenty of good wingers, and almost no good defenders — though your mileage may vary on their exact value), but frankly, I’d probably give up either if it landed a player of Dobson’s caliber.
Should the #Canucks make a package around J.T. Miller (Rathbone or Höglander) for a player like Noah Dobson?@patersonjeff: "To get a right-shot guy, he does check a lot of boxes...you may have to be prepared for an overpayment." @GreatClips— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) July 27, 2022
S&P ➡️ https://t.co/j6GDNxzphU pic.twitter.com/MXvZKfMABN
- Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford was on John Shannon’s podcast. Apparently he was hyping up Tucker Poolman’s potential, so do with that what you will. He also discussed how the team and JT Miller are far apart on a contract. I'm not one to panic, but I sure hope this isn’t Rutherford subtly laying the groundwork for doing nothing for the entire rest of the summer.
With Canucks’ Jim Rutherford https://t.co/KGKMOtQHoA— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 28, 2022
- And this is a few days old, but I’m including it because I was at this concert and I think it’s fun. I visited the team store before the show, and his manager (or some staffer) came in and asked the cashier who our best player was. She threw out Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko (suspiciously, not Miller). Part of me wanted to dupe them into buying like, a Dickinson jersey. But anyways, I'm a sucker for acts wearing the hometown team jersey, and I thought it was pretty neat.
MGK took the stage at @RogersArena this past weekend wearing our Hockey Fights Cancer jersey, appropriately in his favourite colour scheme and representing a cause that is close to his heart pic.twitter.com/VR8XkSPpFL— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 25, 2022
Hockey News
- The Hockey Canada tragedy rolls on with more questioning from MPs, and more calls for changes at the top. Hard to see it any other way, quite frankly, despite insistence from leadership figures themselves that they won’t resign.
MPs address Hockey Canada officials in Parliament: ‘It’s time for new leadership’— Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 28, 2022
via @RobsonDan, @ian_mendes and me https://t.co/QQTvK2NX9W
- A disturbing revelation regarding CHL billet rules. Again, hard to see any of this as a one off when stuff like this keeps coming out. It’s a culture problem, and culture stops at the top. I hope we see more than nominal changes and a half-assed apology, or even more than just one to two guys saying sorry and walking away. It needs to be wholesale change.
If CHL teams under Hockey Canada don’t see there own players as a risk to others… why would they have billet rules like this? https://t.co/DxIpz7mLo4 pic.twitter.com/rMeSOExdgV— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) July 28, 2022
- Some news on John Klingberg, the biggest name on the free agent market in terms of the back end. Some say the Canucks are, or should, be in on him (though Rutherford has sort of dismissed the notion of big defence moves in free agency). I’m skeptical. He’s 29, and he’s not the borderline-Norris guy he once was. He seems like a prime overpayment candidate, and unless they can move off a guy like Myers, I would stay far, far away.
I’m told free agent defenseman John Klingberg has parted ways with longtime agent Peter Wallen.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 27, 2022
Klingberg is now being represented by Newport Sports Management.
- And a fun left-wing ranking from Fresh, featuring JT Miller at #13. That seems a tad low, but this list mostly seems good to me. You can have at it with your picks in the comments.
SURVEY RESULTS— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 28, 2022
Who are the top left wings in the NHL?
You voted.
Here are the results: pic.twitter.com/tXYs0P3ZP3
Loading comments...