Wake With Elias- July 25, 2022: Canucks Reverse Retro Leak Causes A Buzz

The last time the Canucks issued a Reverse Retro jersey, they decided to take a past model that was not exactly well-loved as it was, and apply the current colour scheme. That some dubbed it ‘The Sprite Can’ shows just how much it missed the mark in terms of what the fans wanted to see. Over the weekend, there was a leak in a Facebook Marketplace post that shows what is reported to be the next RR release from the Canucks, and if this is it, you might wanna put aside the cash for its release date because it rocks!

This is rumored to be the @Canucks 2022 RR. Note the NHL Shield is colored old school orange, rather than silver. pic.twitter.com/eOPVIqR2R7 — Liberty Bell Jerseys (@LBJerseys) July 24, 2022

As a fan of the Johnny Canuck logo (those green Abbotsford Canucks jerseys are awesome), I love the true retro nature of this, along with the colour scheme. The darker blue is sharp, and does a fine job of paying tribute to the 1960’s WHL Canucks.

We don't have any photos that include jersey numbers, but it's worth noting that the originals had the player's number above the right side of the logo. The new version appears to be leaving some room there too. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/NqcKEjdXRH — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the re-scheduled World Junior Championships are coming up next month, and three recent Canucks draft picks have been added to Team Sweden’s training camp ahead of the tournament set for August in Edmonton.

Jonathan Myrenberg, Lucas Forsell and Elias Pettersson all invited to WJC camp #Canucks https://t.co/6n4vOq2mpr — Dave Hall (@hall1289) July 24, 2022

As far as the tournament goes, the fallout from the multiple sexual assault scandals facing the 2003 and 2018 teams that are currently underway continues. Another major sponsor pulled its support as Bauer withdrew from the tournament.

ICYMI: Hockey Canada lost another sponsor.



Bauer Hockey paused its funding for the world junior hockey championship amid revelations that Hockey Canada may have failed to properly investigate an alleged sexual assault committed by players.https://t.co/Igfv4zdTiP — Stefanie Marotta (@StefanieMarotta) July 25, 2022

And in light of all of this, a question that should have been asked ages ago has now surfaced:

How Bob Nicholson avoids the stand, serving as president of Hockey Canada from 1998-2014, in Hockey Canada's hearing is unbelievable. Any system designed that impacted the 2018 team was built over decades, not overnight.



Hearings begin again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SU4gImSaRF — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) July 25, 2022

Also, how is it possible this just keeps getting worse?