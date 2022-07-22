 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: A Miller Extension?

As fans grow restless, talk of a JT Miller extension is growing.

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • As a trade remains undone, some have begun to speculate that it may be more likely for JT Miller to re-sign in Vancouver. Personally, I think the idea is full of risk, and could easily blow up in the Canucks’ face given his age and style of play. Harman Dayal gives his take on a possible extension:
  • And journalists and fans aren’t the only ones pitching a possible extension. Miller’s agent is spreading the same sentiment. Again, if it comes to fruition, Rutherford, Allvin, and co. are rolling the dice in a substantive way, and better have a plan to make it work long-term.
  • Daniel Wagner on the cautionary tales that are Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. As the Calgary Flames implode, could the Canucks face the same situation losing Miller for nothing? Jim Rutherford has insisted that there’s no imminent pressure, but watching their Pacific rivals collapse, it’s hard to take him at his word that all is calm.
  • Ray Ferraro speaks highly of new forward Ilya Mikheyev, praising in particular his forechecking. That’s good, because they’ve been sorely lacking on forechecking and penalty killing talent in recent years. If nothing else, Mikeheyv looks to be a smart bet in that regard.
  • The Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule has been announced:
  • And CanucksArmy with praise for the Wyatt Kalynuk signing. I don’t know much about this guy, but I’m always in favour of good tweeners that can go between Abbotsford and Vancouver, and if Kalynuk can just be that, I’ll be satisfied.

Hockey News

  • As the Matthew Tkachuk saga rolls on and the Calgary Flames fall into the dumpster, his arbitration date has been set:
  • The Penguins re-sign Kasperi Kapanen, and Pens fans aren’t especially satisfied. There’s a Canucks tie here, as Jim Rutherford, in his Pittsburgh days, acquired Kapanen and seems fond of him.
  • A cool story out of the IIHF, as five Mexican players attended the Women’s High Performance camp in an effort to make the Olympics:
  • And if you haven’t read it yet, Johnny Gaudreau’s players tribune piece. I'm not sure it will appease Flames fans, as they are very angry, but it says basically everything people suspected — this was primarily a family decision. From a Canucks perspective, I suppose we thank Johnny for his move to Columbus.

