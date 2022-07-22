Wake With Elias: A Miller Extension?

Canucks News
- As a trade remains undone, some have begun to speculate that it may be more likely for JT Miller to re-sign in Vancouver. Personally, I think the idea is full of risk, and could easily blow up in the Canucks’ face given his age and style of play. Harman Dayal gives his take on a possible extension:
How realistic is it for JT Miller to re-sign in Vancouver?@harmandayal2 joins #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @BatchHockey next to talk about that and more.
LISTEN: https://t.co/mDLZc4njsd pic.twitter.com/9UHHPuqEwB
- And journalists and fans aren’t the only ones pitching a possible extension. Miller’s agent is spreading the same sentiment. Again, if it comes to fruition, Rutherford, Allvin, and co. are rolling the dice in a substantive way, and better have a plan to make it work long-term.
JT Miller "would be on board with an extension" says his agent
- Daniel Wagner on the cautionary tales that are Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. As the Calgary Flames implode, could the Canucks face the same situation losing Miller for nothing? Jim Rutherford has insisted that there’s no imminent pressure, but watching their Pacific rivals collapse, it’s hard to take him at his word that all is calm.
Gaudreau and Flames a cautionary tale for Canucks and J.T. Miller
- Ray Ferraro speaks highly of new forward Ilya Mikheyev, praising in particular his forechecking. That’s good, because they’ve been sorely lacking on forechecking and penalty killing talent in recent years. If nothing else, Mikeheyv looks to be a smart bet in that regard.
.@rayferrarotsn (@rayanddregs) on Ilya Mikheyev:
"He is powerful, determined, a fantastic forechecker...it's really easy to envision the impact he's going to have here..they're a better team after free agency than they were before." #Canucks
- The Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 schedule has been announced:
It's here, and it's glorious
Our 2022/23 season schedule has arrived ️ pic.twitter.com/RrMeojGvvc
- And CanucksArmy with praise for the Wyatt Kalynuk signing. I don’t know much about this guy, but I’m always in favour of good tweeners that can go between Abbotsford and Vancouver, and if Kalynuk can just be that, I’ll be satisfied.
Wyatt Kalynuk is more than your average depth signing #Canucks #NHL
Hockey News
- As the Matthew Tkachuk saga rolls on and the Calgary Flames fall into the dumpster, his arbitration date has been set:
Matthew Tkachuk gets the latest arbitration date available on Aug. 11.
- The Penguins re-sign Kasperi Kapanen, and Pens fans aren’t especially satisfied. There’s a Canucks tie here, as Jim Rutherford, in his Pittsburgh days, acquired Kapanen and seems fond of him.
Penguins re-sign winger Kasperi Kapanen to avoid arbitration. Deal is for two year, carries a $3.2M cap hit.
He’ll be a UFA at end of deal.
- A cool story out of the IIHF, as five Mexican players attended the Women’s High Performance camp in an effort to make the Olympics:
Mexico sent five players to the 2022 IIHF Women's High Performance camp, and is focused on women's hockey development to get the country into position for a future run at the Olympic Games. @MexHockey
- And if you haven’t read it yet, Johnny Gaudreau’s players tribune piece. I'm not sure it will appease Flames fans, as they are very angry, but it says basically everything people suspected — this was primarily a family decision. From a Canucks perspective, I suppose we thank Johnny for his move to Columbus.
Thank you Calgary!
