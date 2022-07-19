 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Jake Virtanen’s sexual assault trial begins

The former Canucks winger is facing one count of sexual assault.

By Beggsy
NHL: APR 28 Canucks at Senators
Vancouver Canucks Right Wing Jake Virtanen (18) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators on April 28, 2021, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada.
Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday.

We dig into the bad (Jake Virtanen’s sexual assault trial) and the good (Thatcher Demko’s wedding) in our morning news round-up.

Canucks News

  • The sexual assault trial against former Canuck Jake Virtanen began yesterday. The defendant, who was 18 at the time of the assault, described in detail her relationship with Virtanen, as well as the alleged rape that took place on September 26th, 2017. [CBC]

The trial is expected to last one week.

  • What are realistic expectations for Ilya Mikheyev heading into the season? [Canucks Army]
  • After signing a one-year deal worth $840,000 at the NHL level, Michael DiPietro has been given permission to seek a trade. [Daily Hive]
  • A bit of backstory on new Canucks forward Dakota Joshua. [The Province]
  • Breaking down the Canucks unenviable cap position heading into the season. [Vancouver is Awesome]
  • Finally, here’s a collection of photos/videos from Thatcher Demko’s wedding. [Daily Hive]
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks skates past dejected as Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames is congratulated by teammates after scoring during their NHL game at Rogers Arena March 19, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Around the NHL

  • Well, bad news for the Calgary Flames is good news for the Vancouver Canucks.

With Johnny Gaudreau now in Columbus, it appears as though their other 100-point player, Matthew Tkachuk, is also looking to get out of town. [Sportsnet]

  • For those with some time on their hands, here’s a great deep dive with video analysis on number one overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. [Eyes on the Prize]
  • Here’s a look at the four most improved teams in free agency. [The Hockey News]
  • And, six teams who still have some holes to fill. [ESPN]

