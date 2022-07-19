Wake With Elias: Jake Virtanen’s sexual assault trial begins

Happy Tuesday.

We dig into the bad (Jake Virtanen’s sexual assault trial) and the good (Thatcher Demko’s wedding) in our morning news round-up.

Canucks News

The sexual assault trial against former Canuck Jake Virtanen began yesterday. The defendant, who was 18 at the time of the assault, described in detail her relationship with Virtanen, as well as the alleged rape that took place on September 26th, 2017. [CBC]

The trial is expected to last one week.

What are realistic expectations for Ilya Mikheyev heading into the season? [ Canucks Army ]

] After signing a one-year deal worth $840,000 at the NHL level, Michael DiPietro has been given permission to seek a trade. [ Daily Hive ]

] A bit of backstory on new Canucks forward Dakota Joshua. [ The Province ]

] Breaking down the Canucks unenviable cap position heading into the season. [ Vancouver is Awesome ]

] Finally, here’s a collection of photos/videos from Thatcher Demko’s wedding. [Daily Hive]

Around the NHL

Well, bad news for the Calgary Flames is good news for the Vancouver Canucks.

With Johnny Gaudreau now in Columbus, it appears as though their other 100-point player, Matthew Tkachuk, is also looking to get out of town. [Sportsnet]