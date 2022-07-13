Canucks sign physical centre Dakota Joshua to two-year contract

The Canucks made their first low-cost, dart throw of the day by signing defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk.

Now, they’ve picked a low-cost target at forward.

Patrik Allvin announced that the Canucks have signed centre Dakota Joshua to a two-year worth $825,000 per season, according to CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal.

This is a one-way contract, meaning Joshua will make the same salary whether he plays in the NHL or AHL.

He would have to clear waivers if he was sent down to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Before digging into a bit of background on the newest Canucks, here’s a teaser of what the Canucks are getting in the 6’3”, 205-pound centre.

Joshua is a former fifth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2014. He was traded from Toronto to the St. Louis Blues in 2019 for future considerations.

After the pandemic and taxi-squad assignments limited Joshua to 18 combined NHL and AHL games in 2020-21, he got a chance to showcase his skills last season.

Joshua cemented himself as a go-to, physical scoring presence in the AHL, scoring nine goals and posting 20 points in 35 games.

He elevated his game in the playoffs for the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, scoring seven goals and posting 15 points in 18 games. He centered Springfield’s top line of Mackenzie MacEachern and Will Bitten.

Before his AHL playoff performance, Joshua was trusted enough by the Blues coaching staff to play in 30 NHL games, posting a stat line of three goals, five assists and eight points. He also won 53.5% of his draws.

Joshua brings that physical element that the Canucks were desperately lacking last season. He’s a sneaky bet to begin the season in Vancouver on the fourth line with newly signed Curtis Lazar (who plays centre and right wing) and Jason Dickinson (who plays centre and left wing).