Canucks sign Californian goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year contract

Hello, California.

The Canucks made a depth goaltending signing on the opening day of free agency by inking Collin Delia to a one-year, one-way contract.

This deal will pay him $750,000, whether he plays in the NHL or the AHL.

There have only been three goaltenders in NHL history who were born in California. One, of course is San Diego native Thatcher Demko. Another is John Blue, who was a backup for the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres.

The third and only other, is Collin Delia.

The 28-year-old native of Rancho Cucamonga, California has flip-flopped between the NHL and AHL for the Chicago Blackhawks for the last five seasons.

During his NHL career, he’s played 32 games and has a 9-15-2 record with a 3.68 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Last season, he went 1-4-1 in the NHL with a 3.85 GAA and a .899 save percentage.

He spent most of the season with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL, going 11-9-2 in 22 games with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

You have to wonder what this deal means for goaltender Michael DiPietro. The third-round pick from 2017 could be on the way out of Vancouver, according to previous reports.

His departure seems even more likely after the Delia signing.