Canucks sign depth defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk to a one-year, two-way contract

If you’re not spending big in free agency, your best bet is to throw a few darts.

Patrik Allvin threw a dart Wyatt Kalynuk’s way on Wednesday, signing the 25-year-old to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wyatt Kalynuk agrees to 1 year contract with Vancouver Canucks. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/BjDMnwDRbr — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 13, 2022

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

This is an interesting, low-cost bet for the Canucks. Back in 2020-21, Kalynuk looked a potential breakout star for the Chicago Blackhawks. After posting 10 points in eight games for Chicago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, Kalynuk looked solid in the NHL with five goals and nine points in 21 games.

However, an ankle injury at the beginning of the 2021-22 season set him back, and he ended up spending most of last season in the AHL.

Kalynuk scored seven goals and posted 27 points in 52 games down in Rockford.

The Brandon, Manitoba native profiles as a responsible, two-way defenceman with some offensive pop to his game.

He could be a roster dark horse to make the team out of training camp. At the very least. He should give Jack Rathbone some competition for the left-side, bottom pairing spot on the Canucks defence.