2022 Free Agency-palooza

A reminder: While we appreciate people finding tweets about signings and trades, do take the time to ensure what you’re seeing is legit. There’s fake accounts out there, and it’s far more important to be accurate than to be first.

While there wasn’t a ton of crazy activity over the 2022 NHL Entry Draft weekend, this year’s Free Agency season is sure to have a number of high profile players moving to new teams.

We start with three of the biggest, as Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin and Claude Giroux are all likely to sign with new clubs today. The Calgary Flames backed the dumptruck o’ money at Gaudreau’s front door, but he rejected it, citing family reasons as the determining factor to move on from Alberta.

In Pittsburgh, it could signal the beginning of the rebuild as Malkin informed them he’s ready to move on. And after a brief stop in Florida, Claude Giroux could be moving on, and a tweet from Pierre LeBrun a few minutes ago is setting the stage for what should be a fun day:

All signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners to land UFA star Claude Giroux when the market opens today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

There’s some other interesting names out there for teams looking to make a big splash today. Nazem Kadri is set to get a big payday after a fantastic season and Stanley Cup run. I won’t be shocked if he stays with Colorado, but there will be other suitors looking to lure him away. Meanwhile, teams in search of a defenceman they can build around will be kicking tires on Dallas’ John Klingberg. And will Patrice Bergeron move on from the Boston Bruins? Lots of intrigue today for sure.

As far as the Vancouver Canucks go, I would keep your expectations low. President Jim Rutherford has stated the team will be looking to fill some holes on the bottom six (they won’t have any of the fourth line that they had this past season) and perhaps a mid-to-bottom pairing D. One name that’s surfaced is Troy Stecher. Troy From Richmond would be an inexpensive and suitable bottom 4 defenceman that is easy to sell to the fan base as well as the room.