Wake With Elias: Trade Talk Heats Up

As the NHL trade market heats up, so does the talk around some Canucks stars

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

  • After a trade deadline of speculation, it appears that JT Miller’s trade value may have increased since then. In the lead up to the draft and free agency,
  • Darren Dreger on the possibility of an impressive package coming back for Miller:
  • Patrick Johnston of The Province on how the Kevin Fiala trade could impact deals for Miller and Boeser:
  • An inside look at Patrik Allvin’s scouting meetings:
  • Rick Dhaliwal on the Canucks’ connections to Ilya Mikheyev:
  • And in a tragic turn of events, the Canucks have lost the rights to Nikita Tryamkin:

  • Frank Seravalli on the unfolding goalie market:
  • Craig Anderson, once again, is coming back:
  • An update on the Kevin Fiala situation following his trade to the LA Kings:
  • And a look at how the PHF celebrated Pride:

