Wake With Elias: Trade Talk Heats Up

Canucks News
- After a trade deadline of speculation, it appears that JT Miller’s trade value may have increased since then. In the lead up to the draft and free agency,
According to Drance on Donnie and Dhaliwal, internally, Canucks feel JT Miller's value has increased more than what it was during the past trade deadline.#canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) June 30, 2022
- Darren Dreger on the possibility of an impressive package coming back for Miller:
.@DarrenDreger (@rayanddregs) on a potential JT Miller trade:— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 29, 2022
"I believe, this is my speculation, that VAN is going to get an offer on JT Miller they just simply can't refuse...there is no shortage of interest...maybe on the draft floor? Probably." #Canucks @duerperformance
- Patrick Johnston of The Province on how the Kevin Fiala trade could impact deals for Miller and Boeser:
The trade winds be blowin' https://t.co/ozW0iTlVPe— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) June 30, 2022
- An inside look at Patrik Allvin’s scouting meetings:
"In order to get better, everything starts here."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 30, 2022
Our latest All Access goes inside the Canucks Scouting and Combine Meetings.
- Rick Dhaliwal on the Canucks’ connections to Ilya Mikheyev:
In our first segment @DhaliwalSports stopped by with his tidbits despite being out sick.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 30, 2022
Catch his thoughts on the #Canucks being linked to Ilya Mikheyev.
Full segment.. https://t.co/MNu9NdR2Nf pic.twitter.com/5aYW2L6lD4
- And in a tragic turn of events, the Canucks have lost the rights to Nikita Tryamkin:
Per Rick Dhaliwal on @DonnieandDhali: The #Canucks have lost the rights to Nikita Tryamkin today.https://t.co/fsPFztj1AL @DhaliwalSports— OpenSport Intel (@OpenSportINT) June 30, 2022
Hockey News
- Frank Seravalli on the unfolding goalie market:
TRADE TARGETS : Let's size up the #NHL's goaltending market as the annual game of goaltending musical chairs begins. Who is looking for what?— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2022
We've got a fresh new board with 35 names in play, including six new ones today @DailyFaceoff:https://t.co/UCWVQh0AA9
- Craig Anderson, once again, is coming back:
Andy’s back!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 30, 2022
We have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million.
Details: https://t.co/DYQQR4wFEO pic.twitter.com/X8L5pkfOgo
- An update on the Kevin Fiala situation following his trade to the LA Kings:
I believe Fiala extension will come in approx $7.9M AAV— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2022
- And a look at how the PHF celebrated Pride:
The Pendry's Files - Pride Month in the PHF@dfpendrys is back taking look at what the teams of the @PHF did and continue to do in honor of Pride Month. #PHF #WomensHockey #GrowTheGame #PrideMonth https://t.co/7YVj1tIG2O— Xperience Hockey (@TXHT_Hockey) June 30, 2022
Loading comments...