2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round Three Open Thread- June 9, 2022

NEW YORK RANGERS vs TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- 5pm PST- (Series tied 2-2)

Heading into Game Three, it sure looked like the Rangers had Tampa on the ropes, but thanks to some fantastic goaltending, some fortuitous bounces and officiating and well, being the kind of team that could maybe win three Stanley Cups in a row, this series is tied heading back to the Big Apple for Game 5.

The good news for the Rangers is that they’ve been very good at Madison Square Gardens, and they’ve proven they can beat this Tampa team, especially if they can get Tampa to take penalties. The Rangers power play has been phenomenal, and should the Lightning lose this series, it will be because of how well the Rangers were able to break down their penalty killing strategies.

The bad news? They could be without Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome tonight, and that would be a pretty big blow, especially with the post-season that Chytil’s been having. Both players will be a game time decision for Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. The Lightning won’t have Brayden Point tonight, but he could be ready to go for Game Six Saturday night in Tampa.