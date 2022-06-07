Wake With Elias: Andrei Kuzmenko & Mike Yeo Updates

Okay, so that’s not happening.

As the Edmonton Oilers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, Canucks fans can take solace in the fact that they won’t have to watch their rivals from the North lift the Stanley Cup this season.

Now, can Mark Messier’s other former squad, the New York Rangers, choke away their lead against Tampa Bay and follow suit?

With that possibility is still a few days away, let’s check-in and see what’s going on with those Vancouver Canucks.

Rick Dhaliwal mentioned yesterday that winger Andrei Kuzmenko will have a second interview with the Canucks. [Donnie and Dhali]

“I think we’re getting close (to a decision), maybe a week or so away. I do believe Vancouver is very much in it. The fact that Allvin & Rutherford were in this when they were in Pittsburgh, I think the player has remembered that.”



Kuzmenko’s decision could reportedly come in the next week to 10 days.

In case you want to dig a bit more into Kuzmenko’s strengths and weaknesses, there’s a good scouting report here. [ Elite Prospects ]

] Also on Donnie and Dhali this week, Elliotte Friedman reported that Mike Yeo could join the Canucks bench as an assistant coach. [Donnie and Dhali]

Yeo replaced Alain Vigneault last year as the Philadelphia Flyers head coach midseason. The Flyers were no better under Yeo, as they slumped to the fourth-worst record in the NHL.

However, Yeo is an experienced coach who has a connection to Canucks’ general manager Patrik Allvin. Both Yeo and Allvin were in Pittsburgh’s organization from 2006 to 2010, when Allvin was a scout and Yeo was an assistant coach.