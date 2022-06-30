Wake With Elias: Are Michael DiPietro’s days as a Canuck numbered?

The Jim Benning regime screwed a lot of things up.

Way down the list of their screw-ups? Their handling of Michael DiPietro.

His development has been thrust into the spotlight this week after a report from CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal that the Canucks are looking to move their 2017 3rd round pick.

He mentioned that the Canucks are looking to move him by next week.

DiPietro’s butchered development has been well-documented, but it’s another poop stain for the Benning regime. There’s still promise with the young goaltender, but he’s become expendable with the emergence of a younger Arturs Silovs.

Dhaliwal mentioned the Montreal Canadiens potentially having interest.

DiPietro certainly isn’t the only Canuck with an uncertain future at the moment. Here’s what else is going on with the Canucks right now.

Canucks News & Notes

You can guarantee that at least one new article about JT Miller will be written every day until he’s either traded, signed, or offseason news subsides.

Darren Dreger added more fuel to the fire yesterday during an appearance on Sekeres and Price.

.@DarrenDreger (@rayanddregs) on a potential JT Miller trade:



"I believe, this is my speculation, that VAN is going to get an offer on JT Miller they just simply can't refuse...there is no shortage of interest...maybe on the draft floor? Probably." #Canucks @duerperformance — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 29, 2022

If Miller does get traded, keep an eye on these six destinations. [ Daily Hive ]

] There’s less smoke billowing around Tyler Myers, who the Canucks would ideally like to move this summer despite the fact that he arguably had his best season in Vancouver.

Myers’ agent, JP Barry, said he isn’t expecting an imminent move for his client.

JP Barry on @DonnieandDhali on Tyler Myers trade rumours : He has been hearing those since the day he signed, the team is happy with him, there is no truth to to any of that as far as I know. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 29, 2022

The tea leaves point to Vancouver’s chaos giraffe returning next season.

Former Canuck Adam Gaudette will become an unrestricted free agent.

The #Sens have informed winger Adam Gaudette he won’t receive a qualifying offer. He will go to UFA. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 30, 2022

Could the Canucks trade up for two of the top defencemen in this year’s draft? [ Vancouver is Awesome ]

] Who is the next Canuck to enter the Hall of Fame? [Daily Hive]

NHL News