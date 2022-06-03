 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Off-Season Tidbits

Off-season odds and ends come in as the playoffs roll on

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • As the off-season continues for the Canucks, Rick Dhaliwal looks at some players Abbotsford may be into this coming season:
  • The Athletic’s Thomas Drance takes a look at how the Canucks compare to the remaining playoff teams:
  • Prospect Arshdeep Bains was crowned the WHL’s leading scorer:
  • Gino Odjick is set to be inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame:
  • New Canucks development staff member Mike Komisarek on Seekers and Price:
  • And what Rutherford’s Stanley Cups timetable might look like:

Hockey News

  • The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 to take a 2-0 series lead [NHL.com]
  • Some news from the PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps:
  • Seven ways the Avs can try and stop Connor McDavid:
  • And some major news on the Hockey Canada front:

