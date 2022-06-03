Wake With Elias: Off-Season Tidbits

Canucks News
- As the off-season continues for the Canucks, Rick Dhaliwal looks at some players Abbotsford may be into this coming season:
Earlier @DhaliwalSports shared some Abbotsford #Canucks tidbits including a player he believes the #Canucks organization would love to have back.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/KxMiq7dqRQ— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 2, 2022
- The Athletic’s Thomas Drance takes a look at how the Canucks compare to the remaining playoff teams:
How do the #Canucks stack up when compared to the 4 conference finalists.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 2, 2022
We broke it all down and identified offseason needs using GSVA @TheAthleticNHL: https://t.co/puEMZCnKA9 pic.twitter.com/ulvInx0S03
- Prospect Arshdeep Bains was crowned the WHL’s leading scorer:
Congratulations to @Rebelshockey forward Arshdeep Bains, 2021-22 recipient of the Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL Top Scorer, presented by @KubotaCanadaLtd.— The WHL (@TheWHL) June 2, 2022
| https://t.co/VTPOMCuD7O#WHLAwards | @Canucks pic.twitter.com/PwC8E5S5zs
- Gino Odjick is set to be inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame:
From brawl to the Hall: Canucks legend Gino Odjick set for B.C. Sports Hall of Fame honours https://t.co/fRBnKtYBan pic.twitter.com/Hf3qbMDbDW— Province Sports (@provincesports) June 2, 2022
- New Canucks development staff member Mike Komisarek on Seekers and Price:
What will @Mike_Komisarek be doing in his new role with the #Canucks?— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 2, 2022
"We'll be at the draft...development camp...rookie camp...forging a bond, a relationship with these kids...keeping tabs on them..phone calls, videos of shifts." @YellowDogBeer
S&P ➡️ https://t.co/giUBFkvqWo pic.twitter.com/wALn1YsaeD
- And what Rutherford’s Stanley Cups timetable might look like:
A Vancouver #Canucks Stanley Cup timetable with Jim Rutherford, as we conclude chat. https://t.co/p45Z9TEJJv— Rob Simpson (@simmerpuck) June 2, 2022
Hockey News
- The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 to take a 2-0 series lead [NHL.com]
- Some news from the PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps:
Circling back to this, heard that the Whitecaps finally came to their senses, made a legit offer and Lev has re-signed. Not sure of the term, but I believe that deal is done. #PHF https://t.co/eQebWLiPE0— Dan Rice (@DRiceHockey) June 2, 2022
- Seven ways the Avs can try and stop Connor McDavid:
You can’t stop Connor McDavid, you can only hope to try and contain the #LetsGoOilers captain.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 2, 2022
From @gourmet_hockey, a look at 7 ways to defend No. 97:https://t.co/er75OO9lyB
- And some major news on the Hockey Canada front:
New: Canada’s Minister for Sport Pascale St-Onge said today she is ordering a forensic audit of Hockey Canada and will ask HC executives to testify about a sexual assault lawsuit filed in April that already has been settled.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) June 2, 2022
Transcript via office of @pascalestonge_ pic.twitter.com/8Aixa1ANOl
