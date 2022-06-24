Wake With Elias: Young Stars Returns

Canucks News
- After a pause in 2019 and some pandemic-centric cancellations the past two years, the much-loved Young Stars tournament is retuning to Penticton:
Happy to see all the great young talent back in Pentictonhttps://t.co/2DABvDWYHA— Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) June 23, 2022
- Jeff Paterson on the trajectory of the Canucks’ young core:
PatDown: Will the #Canucks' best young players become great, or just very good? @sekeresandprice https://t.co/QGyOq45t6A— Offside (@OffsideDH) June 23, 2022
- It was another successful event for the Canucks Autism Network:
"Being from the area and being part of the community...for me to give back, it's been an awesome day and we've had a lot of fun." @kburroughs7— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 23, 2022
Thanks @canucksautism for an amazing day filled with smiles, laughs, and sports https://t.co/zpdOqqcgpG
- With the news that Capitals centre Nicklas Backstroke is out with a serious injury, the team may be the latest to enter the JT Miller sweepstakes:
With the Nicklas Backstrom injury, is JT Miller a fit for the #ALLCAPS?@DarrenDreger (@rayanddregs): "I can't imagine he (GM Brian MacLellan) leaves that spot unfilled going into next season. #Canucks @jamie_switzer— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 23, 2022
S&P ➡️ https://t.co/by4fNZBFf8 pic.twitter.com/swVhIeDqXJ
- The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct their 2022 class, and it could have a distinctly Canucks flavour. If there is any justice, it will be a clean sweep for Canucks alumni.
The Hockey Hall of Fame will announce their class of 2022 on Monday, June 27.— Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) June 22, 2022
Roberto Luongo and the Sedins are eligible for the first time. Combined with Alex Mogilny, there's potential for a #Canucks sweep of the four inductees into the HHOF. https://t.co/OJhO3fvMm4
- And some fun facts about Nils Hollander, if you were curious:
Höglander wishes it was winter right now ❄️— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 23, 2022
Check out his choices for this week's 'Know Your Canucks' #Canucks | @McDonaldsCanada pic.twitter.com/vKZkYnudrk
Hockey News
- Jeff Marek on the Too Many Men podcast, on the importance of covering women’s hockey:
This was just incredible stuff from @JeffMarek last night about why he has insisted on reporting on women's hockey (he also got sappy on us but Twitter won't let me upload a video that long) pic.twitter.com/n5jsdbfw88— Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) June 23, 2022
- Jon Cooper apologizing for his emotional media availability following game four of the Stanley Cup Final:
"It's water under the bridge now."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2022
Jon Cooper apologizes for his media availability following Game 4 and talks about wanting to move on from the controversial OT goal to focus on Game 5. pic.twitter.com/qgHzsgi1IR
- A big signing for PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps:
After 5 years of representing the State of Hockey at the collegiate level, defender Olivia Knowles is staying in Minnesota and taking her talents to the pros.— Minnesota Whitecaps (@WhitecapsHockey) June 23, 2022
The 'Caps have signed @oliviaknowles99 to a 1-year contract through the 22-23 season.
: https://t.co/OU8qVH3G2F pic.twitter.com/JInuJTo16p
- And a look at every team’s organizational needs in the lead up to the draft:
Exactly 2️⃣ weeks until we’re in Montreal for the 2022 #NHLDraft.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 23, 2022
ICYMI, @chrismpeters had another bomb this week combing through each of the 32 teams’ organizational draft needs:https://t.co/8L0myF0AHp
Loading comments...