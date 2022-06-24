 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Young Stars Returns

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Canucks Young Stars tournament is returning to Pentiction

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • After a pause in 2019 and some pandemic-centric cancellations the past two years, the much-loved Young Stars tournament is retuning to Penticton:
  • Jeff Paterson on the trajectory of the Canucks’ young core:
  • It was another successful event for the Canucks Autism Network:
  • With the news that Capitals centre Nicklas Backstroke is out with a serious injury, the team may be the latest to enter the JT Miller sweepstakes:
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct their 2022 class, and it could have a distinctly Canucks flavour. If there is any justice, it will be a clean sweep for Canucks alumni.
  • And some fun facts about Nils Hollander, if you were curious:

Hockey News

  • Jeff Marek on the Too Many Men podcast, on the importance of covering women’s hockey:
  • Jon Cooper apologizing for his emotional media availability following game four of the Stanley Cup Final:
  • A big signing for PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps:
  • And a look at every team’s organizational needs in the lead up to the draft:

