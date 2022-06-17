 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Kuzmenko Talk Heats Up

Talk of the Canucks adding forward Andrei Kuzmenko is picking up steam

By Markus Meyer
/ new
SKA Hockey Club player, Andrei Kuzmenko (No.96) seen during... Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • In the past couple of days, KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko met with the Edmonton Oilers. He has since come to meet with the Canucks, who hope to add the winger as a middle-six presence this coming season.
  • Noah Strang on the cap recapture situation, harming seemingly only the Canucks:
  • Frank Seravalli on potentially buying out Jason Dickinson, who severely underwhelmed in his first season with the Canucks:
  • Craig Button on Filip Johansson, who the Canucks recently signed out of Minnesota:
  • A list of the top UFAs the Canucks could sign to add some speed into their lineup, from Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal:

  • And a prospects report from Chris Faber:

Hockey News

  • Three London Devilettes players have retuned home to London after winning the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship:
  • Some updates around the implications and future of the Evander Kane contract:
  • A recap of Gary Bettman and Bill Daly’s annual pre-Stanley Cup Final state of the union:
  • And a cool new initiative from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, bringing ball hockey skills to underserved communities:

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...