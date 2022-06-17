Wake With Elias: Kuzmenko Talk Heats Up

Canucks News
- In the past couple of days, KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko met with the Edmonton Oilers. He has since come to meet with the Canucks, who hope to add the winger as a middle-six presence this coming season.
Free agent Andrei Kuzmenko wrapping up his interview with the Oilers today.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 16, 2022
He meets with the Canucks in Vancouver tomorrow.
- Noah Strang on the cap recapture situation, harming seemingly only the Canucks:
The NHL has a chance to do the right thing when it comes to the salary cap recapture penalty that affected the Canucks, but will they? https://t.co/eqQ6pva2i7 #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) June 16, 2022
- Frank Seravalli on potentially buying out Jason Dickinson, who severely underwhelmed in his first season with the Canucks:
Coming up on Halford and Brough, our Thursday NHL Insider @frank_seravalli joins the show. Should the Canucks buy out Jason Dickinson? Frank has him at #5 on his buyout candidates list.— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) June 16, 2022
LISTEN https://t.co/mDLZc4njsd
Alexa, play Sportsnet 650 pic.twitter.com/NdRggvpXZk
- Craig Button on Filip Johansson, who the Canucks recently signed out of Minnesota:
What are the #Canucks getting with signing Filip Johansson? @CraigJButton shared his scouting report on Filip.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 15, 2022
Full interview.. https://t.co/y4YlTUHNRd pic.twitter.com/cchSqm9QZY
- A list of the top UFAs the Canucks could sign to add some speed into their lineup, from Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal:
We’ve built a bunch of lists of pending UFAs for the #Canucks to consider. Join the VIPs and go shopping for Rutherford with @harmandayal2 and I:— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 15, 2022
Adding speed: https://t.co/alU6TPF6qU
Adding sandpaper: https://t.co/alU6TPF6qU
Defenders: https://t.co/aFeOgQ7dOL
- And a prospects report from Chris Faber:
My latest for @CanucksArmy: “Blackfish: CanucksArmy Prospect Report – June 15th, 2022”— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) June 15, 2022
The CanucksArmy Blackfish prospect report is BACK!
I’m very excited to carry the torch for a series that I loved before I became a CA writer.https://t.co/lPH02Q94nq
Hockey News
- Three London Devilettes players have retuned home to London after winning the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship:
Three members of the London Devilettes have returned home after winning the gold medal at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship against the U.S. https://t.co/w0q4B5OKFa— CTV London (@CTVLondon) June 16, 2022
- Some updates around the implications and future of the Evander Kane contract:
Certainly feels like Evander Kane’s termination grievance will end in settlement. They could do that now, though, w/o more hearings.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 16, 2022
But if it goes through to arbitrator decision, ruling could potentially void any deal Kane signs elsewhere this summer.https://t.co/XCipeFNyJ3
- A recap of Gary Bettman and Bill Daly’s annual pre-Stanley Cup Final state of the union:
Gary Bettman and Bill Daly covered off a number of points before Game 1, including Arizona's arena, Evander Kane and the World Cup's future.— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 16, 2022
From @THNRyanKennedy:https://t.co/fGRITB00ig
- And a cool new initiative from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, bringing ball hockey skills to underserved communities:
Hockey Diversity Alliance launches Ball Hockey Skills pilot program for kids in underserved communities https://t.co/oPsyesva46— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 16, 2022
