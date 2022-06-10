 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Brad Shaw to Chicago?

Canucks assistant coach Brad Shaw has garnered some interest from the Chicago Blackhawks

By Markus Meyer
Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Canucks assistant coach Brad Shaw has been stirring up interest from the Chicago Blackhawks and other NHL franchises looking to fill a head coaching vacancy. It's yet another twist in what has been a pretty buzzy off-season for the Canucks bench:
  • Some Canucks alumni have been inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame:
  • Thomas Drance on the Canucks’ long-term cap outlook:
  • Donnie and Dhali on the Canucks possibly moving down in the draft:
  • A mailbag episode of the Canucks Hour with Drance:
  • And Joshua Rey ranks the Canucks last ten first round draft picks:

Hockey News

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead in their Eastern Conference Final matchup [NHL.com]
  • Mike McKenna on equipment managers, the unheralded heroes of NHL operations:
  • The Too Many Men podcast on the need for resources for Women’s U18 programs;
  • And an update on Frank Seravalli’s trade board:

