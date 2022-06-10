Wake With Elias: Brad Shaw to Chicago?

Canucks News
- Canucks assistant coach Brad Shaw has been stirring up interest from the Chicago Blackhawks and other NHL franchises looking to fill a head coaching vacancy. It's yet another twist in what has been a pretty buzzy off-season for the Canucks bench:
Canucks' assistant coach Brad Shaw drawing interest from Blackhawks, others https://t.co/EhrlGFsS3N pic.twitter.com/4qDAARWqXC— Province Sports (@provincesports) June 9, 2022
- Some Canucks alumni have been inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame:
Congrats to our #Canucks alumni getting inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame tonight! pic.twitter.com/TZXa6ncAfw— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 9, 2022
- Thomas Drance on the Canucks’ long-term cap outlook:
The NHL is a hard cap league with guaranteed player contracts. An unforgiving system, a pure efficiency contest, it forces teams to make tough calls.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 9, 2022
The big question for the #Canucks: Can they afford to keep this core together?
via @TheAthleticNHL: https://t.co/wLzYMaTUR8
- Donnie and Dhali on the Canucks possibly moving down in the draft:
Should the #Canucks trade down from their current draft position?— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 9, 2022
The guys talked about that earlier today.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/saWw7wZrZB
- A mailbag episode of the Canucks Hour with Drance:
Next up on #SN650, it's the #Canucks Hour! @ThomasDrance answers your questions on this special mega mailbag edition of the show.— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) June 9, 2022
https://t.co/mDLZc4njsd
https://t.co/K1VFUc54BA
https://t.co/hZkAEqW9uP
- And Joshua Rey ranks the Canucks last ten first round draft picks:
Some first round picks become gems while others disappoint. @JoshuaRey91 ranks the last 10 #Canucks first round picks from worst to best.https://t.co/r09mcIQkB5— The Canuck Way (@FSTheCanuckWay) June 9, 2022
Hockey News
- The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead in their Eastern Conference Final matchup [NHL.com]
- Mike McKenna on equipment managers, the unheralded heroes of NHL operations:
Loved this piece from @MikeMcKenna56 about the unsung heroes of the game - the equipment managers who have taken center stage in these #StanleyCup playoffs with timely, MacGyver-style repairs.https://t.co/AEHtiWsLZl— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 9, 2022
- The Too Many Men podcast on the need for resources for Women’s U18 programs;
If you have the resources for the NHL draft combine, find them to cover Women's U18s as well.— Too Many Men (@2_much_man) June 9, 2022
TMM: https://t.co/4zcSxBPWX0 pic.twitter.com/wZix17K4Oz
- And an update on Frank Seravalli’s trade board:
TRADE TARGETS : #Blackhawks 41-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat leads off the first board of the summer as the No. 1 player available.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 9, 2022
Here are @DailyFaceoff's 25 names in play with exactly 5 weeks until the #NHLDraft:https://t.co/JTDhFISc45
