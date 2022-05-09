Wake With Elias- May 9, 2022: Troy From Richmond Is Now Troy From L.A.

The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is certainly living up to the hype so far, with just one series playing a potential deciding game tonight, there’s been a lot of back and forth between all teams involved, a ton of blowouts and some really great action. There’s also been numerous horrendous non-calls on blatant goaltender interference, but that’s playoff hockey for you. Let’s wrap up last night’s action, starting in Boston.

BOSTON BRUINS 5 CAROLINA HURRICANES 2 (Series tied 2-2)

It looked like it was going to be a long day for the Bruins when they announced that Charlie McAvoy had gone into COVID protocol, but their big line stepped up in a big way, coming through with a 5-2 win, tying the series as they head back to Raleigh for Game Five Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS BLUES 5 MINNESOTA WILD 2 (Series tied 2-2)

Jordan Kyrou’s second of the game was the difference as the Blues’ goaltending switch from Ville Husso to Jordan Binnington paid off. Binnington stopped 28 Wild shots in his first start of the playoffs, as this series shifts back to Minnesota for Game Five.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 7 TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 3 (Series tied 2-2)

When the Leafs have been good, they’ve really presented a challenge for the defending champs, but whatever the hell they were doing last night was pretty weak. A Steven Stamkos goal 1:00 into the game, and three goals on their first six shots spelled the end of this one barely eight minutes in. Not sure why Sheldon Keefe left Jack Campbell in for another pair of goals before putting Erik Kallgren in, and there is definitely gonna be some discussion about who starts in Toronto on Tuesday night.

LOS ANGELES KINGS 4 EDMONTON OILERS 0 (Series tied 2-2)

The Oilers really looked like they had gotten into a groove with the last couple games, where they appeared to be on a different level than the Kings, but a couple lineup changes for the Kings and a great night from Jonathan Quick helped LA send this one to Edmonton tied at two a piece. Troy Stecher and Carl Grundstom played their first games of the playoffs and had a massive impact. Grundstrom scored twice and assisted on the GWG from Trevor Moore, while Stecher had a goal and an assist, putting in a solid night paired with Alex Edler (pause for a long, heavy sigh).