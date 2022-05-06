Wake With Elias: Prospect Problems

Canucks News
- The Abbotsford Canucks were eliminated from the post-season a couple of days ago, and their exit has sparked some discussion about the Canucks’ pipeline and how their developmental system can be improved. Here’s the official team recap of the playoff loss:
The #AbbyCanucks have their historic inaugural season come to an end after a 3-2 defeat in Bakersfield— X - Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) May 5, 2022
| FULL RECAP https://t.co/w6F3FukWQD
- One name involved in these discussions is Daniel Klimovich. Rick Dhaliwal does not support the move to scratch the prospect in the playoffs:
"It's ridiculous.."@DhaliwalSports is very confused why Danila Klimovich was healthy scratched by the Abbotsford Canucks for two games.
- Another key name was defence prospect Jett Woo, who, for some reason, played at forward. It’s fine, though — the Canucks are rife with great right shot defenders!
It is absolutely amazing to me that Jett Woo, supposedly the best right-handed defenceman prospect in the #Canucks system, spent both games of the Abbotsford Canucks' brief playoffs — and most of the latter half of the regular season — as a fourth-line forward.— Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) May 5, 2022
Development!
- Harman Dayal’s year-end report cards:
#Canucks final 2021-22 report cards -- How did every Canuck grade out?
- Darren Dreger on the Bruce Boudreau situation:
"Let's use Philadelphia as an example...if Chuck [Fletcher] wants to engage with Bruce Boudreau, I think he would have to seek permission from Vancouver."— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) May 5, 2022

- @DarrenDreger on Boudreau talking to other teams about coaching. #Canucks @duerperformance
- @DarrenDreger on Boudreau talking to other teams about coaching. #Canucks @duerperformance
S&P ➡️ https://t.co/aWy8gcz8S8 pic.twitter.com/wIqWKWmP1Y
- And the latest VANcast:
️ Has the Bruce Boudreau era in Vancouver ended already? @ThomasDrance & I have a new #VANcast dissecting Jim Rutherford & Patrik Allvin's coaching critique of Boudreau. ⬇️ #Canucks @TheAthleticVAN— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 5, 2022
Spotify: https://t.co/Ms9ANoNewL
Apple: https://t.co/b3MCPh1rR9
Hockey News
- A recap of the night's playoff scores: Rangers beat the Penguins 5-2 (series tied 1-1), Panthers rebound with a 5-1 win against the Capitals (series tied 1-1), the Stars beat the Flames in another thrilling match, with a 2-0 victory (series tied 1-1), and the Avalanche narrowly took the down the Press with a 2-1 OT victory (Avalanche lead series 2-0). [NHL.com]
- A look at what being a ‘Black Ace’ in the playoffs entails:
What does it mean to be a Black Ace during the playoffs?— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) May 4, 2022
Former NHL executive @vangearman explains their value – whether they play in games or not:https://t.co/n8C7RZfjCU
- A couple Bruins have received discipline for their actions against the Carolina Hurricanes:
Boston’s Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2022
Boston’s Derek Forbort has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2022
- And Mel Davidson has joined the PHF in an executive capacity [The Ice Garden]
