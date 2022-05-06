 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Prospect Problems

An Abbotsford playoff loss has led to discussion around some key prospects, and the future of the Canucks’ pipeline

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • The Abbotsford Canucks were eliminated from the post-season a couple of days ago, and their exit has sparked some discussion about the Canucks’ pipeline and how their developmental system can be improved. Here’s the official team recap of the playoff loss:
  • One name involved in these discussions is Daniel Klimovich. Rick Dhaliwal does not support the move to scratch the prospect in the playoffs:
  • Another key name was defence prospect Jett Woo, who, for some reason, played at forward. It’s fine, though — the Canucks are rife with great right shot defenders!
  • Harman Dayal’s year-end report cards:
  • Darren Dreger on the Bruce Boudreau situation:
  • And the latest VANcast:

Hockey News

  • A recap of the night's playoff scores: Rangers beat the Penguins 5-2 (series tied 1-1), Panthers rebound with a 5-1 win against the Capitals (series tied 1-1), the Stars beat the Flames in another thrilling match, with a 2-0 victory (series tied 1-1), and the Avalanche narrowly took the down the Press with a 2-1 OT victory (Avalanche lead series 2-0). [NHL.com]
  • A look at what being a ‘Black Ace’ in the playoffs entails:
  • A couple Bruins have received discipline for their actions against the Carolina Hurricanes:
  • And Mel Davidson has joined the PHF in an executive capacity [The Ice Garden]

