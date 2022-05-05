 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 5, 2022

The Rangers, Panthers, Predators and Stars all look to try to knot things up as they prepare for Game Two of their series’ tonight.

By Kent Basky
NHL: MAY 03 Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 - Stars at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers - Game One Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

NEW YORK RANGERS vs PITTSBURGH PENGUINS- 4:00pm PST- MADISON SQUARE GARDENS, New York, NY (Penguins lead 1-0)

There are two questions that need to be answered here: a) Can Louis Domingue outplay Igor Shesterkin again? And b) How much spicy pork and broccoli can he endure until either Casey De Smith or Tristan Jarry can return to the lineup. Either way, he’s gonna have to play the game of his life tonight against a Rangers team that can’t afford to go down 2-0 on home ice.

Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game One Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs WASHINGTON CAPITALS- 4:30pm PST- FLA LIVE ARENA, Sunrise, FL (Capitals lead 1-0)

Speaking of teams that can’t afford to drop both home games to start their series, the Florida Panthers are going to need more out of Sergei Bobrovsky tonight, and they’re also going to have to resemble the 2021-22 Panthers and not whatever it was they rolled out on Tuesday night.

That’s a big loss for the Caps, because it requires a lot of line shuffling rather than just plugging someone into the spot.

NHL: MAY 03 Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 - Predators at Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COLORADO AVALANCHE vs NASHVILLE PREDATORS- 6:30pm PST- BALL ARENA, Denver, CO (Avalanche lead 1-0)

The Avalanche absolutely embarrassed the Preds in Game One, and barring an injury, that could be the last of David Rittich we see as they’ve turned to former Kamloops Blazers G Connor Ingram for Game One. Ingram replaced Rittich in Game One, and while he was good the rest of the way, stopping 32 of 34 Colorado shots. He’s going to need some help from the Preds D, though, as they will eventually wear him down if the shot totals continue to be that high.

Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game One Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

CALGARY FLAMES vs DALLAS STARS- 7:00pm PST- SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME, Calgary, AB (Flames lead 1-0)

If Dallas hopes to head home with this series tied, they’re going to have to be smarter than the Flames. I’ll give you a minute to stop snickering. Calgary would love nothing more than for the series to continue like this, because it absolutely plays to their strengths. Let the Flames continue to be idiots and make them pay on the power play. Pick your spots when to respond and when not to. And for dog’s sake: get some bloody shots on Jacob Markstrom.

