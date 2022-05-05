2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 5, 2022

NEW YORK RANGERS vs PITTSBURGH PENGUINS- 4:00pm PST- MADISON SQUARE GARDENS, New York, NY (Penguins lead 1-0)

There are two questions that need to be answered here: a) Can Louis Domingue outplay Igor Shesterkin again? And b) How much spicy pork and broccoli can he endure until either Casey De Smith or Tristan Jarry can return to the lineup. Either way, he’s gonna have to play the game of his life tonight against a Rangers team that can’t afford to go down 2-0 on home ice.

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs WASHINGTON CAPITALS- 4:30pm PST- FLA LIVE ARENA, Sunrise, FL (Capitals lead 1-0)

Speaking of teams that can’t afford to drop both home games to start their series, the Florida Panthers are going to need more out of Sergei Bobrovsky tonight, and they’re also going to have to resemble the 2021-22 Panthers and not whatever it was they rolled out on Tuesday night.

Tom Wilson (lower body) is indeed out for Game 2 tonight, Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 5, 2022

That’s a big loss for the Caps, because it requires a lot of line shuffling rather than just plugging someone into the spot.

COLORADO AVALANCHE vs NASHVILLE PREDATORS- 6:30pm PST- BALL ARENA, Denver, CO (Avalanche lead 1-0)

The Avalanche absolutely embarrassed the Preds in Game One, and barring an injury, that could be the last of David Rittich we see as they’ve turned to former Kamloops Blazers G Connor Ingram for Game One. Ingram replaced Rittich in Game One, and while he was good the rest of the way, stopping 32 of 34 Colorado shots. He’s going to need some help from the Preds D, though, as they will eventually wear him down if the shot totals continue to be that high.

CALGARY FLAMES vs DALLAS STARS- 7:00pm PST- SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME, Calgary, AB (Flames lead 1-0)

If Dallas hopes to head home with this series tied, they’re going to have to be smarter than the Flames. I’ll give you a minute to stop snickering. Calgary would love nothing more than for the series to continue like this, because it absolutely plays to their strengths. Let the Flames continue to be idiots and make them pay on the power play. Pick your spots when to respond and when not to. And for dog’s sake: get some bloody shots on Jacob Markstrom.