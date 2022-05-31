Canucks give Sedins new roles, hire former NHLers Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson

Nearly a year after they were initially hired by the Vancouver Canucks, Henrik and Daniel Sedin are moving into new roles.

The Canucks announced on Monday that Henrik and Daniel Sedin would be moving into a player development role with the Canucks.

Here’s an excerpt from the Canucks press release.

“After spending a season gaining knowledge and experience in the club’s Hockey Operations department as Special Advisors to the General Manager, Daniel and Henrik Sedin will transition to new roles within Player Development, working daily on and off the ice with young players in Vancouver and Abbotsford.”

Also joining the Canucks player development staff are two former NHLers and one former Canuck in Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek.

Samuelsson was most recently general manager of Södertälje SK in the HockeyAllsvenskan. He held that role for three seasons, from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Prior to that, he worked with the Chicago Blackhawks as a European development coach from 2017 to 2019.

Komisarek’s last hockey gig was as a player development coach for the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2020.

While Daniel and Henrik will work with players in Vancouver and Abbotsford, Samuelsson and Komisarek are slated to work with Canucks prospects.

“We’re pleased to have solidified our Player Development department for next season with the additions of Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek, as well as Daniel and Henrik Sedin,” Allvin said in the press release.

“Cammi Granato and Ryan Johnson led an extensive search to find the individuals with the right attributes, winning pedigrees, and who fit the overall strategy of the Vancouver Canucks moving forward.”